Melaye’s outburst on Rep Abejide disappointing, condemnable – Ex-Kogi LG boss

A former Chairman of Ijumu Local Government Area, Hon. Taufiq A. Isa, has strongly criticised and condemned recent outbursts on the member of the House of Representatives for Yagba East, Yagba West and Mopamuro Federal Constituency, Honourable Leke Abejide, by former Senator Dino Melaye.

Melaye had at the weekend criticised Abejide over recent developments in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), of which Abejide is the sole elected member of the party. Melaye allegedly called Abejide an “imbecile,” a legislator limited by “local content” and “intellectually stagnant character,” among other name-calling.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to The Guardian on Tuesday in Lokoja, Isa said the entire Okunland considered Melaye’s utterances against Abejide as “not only unnecessary but also deeply disappointing and unbecoming of anyone who has enjoyed the privilege of public office.”

According to the former council boss, “Okunland is home to men and women of honour, culture, and discipline. We value respect, humility, and service above noise and theatrics. The unprovoked verbal attack on Hon. Leke Abejide, a man who represents Yagba Federal Constituency at the Green Chamber with dignity and responsibility, is seen by many as an insult not just to his person, but to the collective dignity of the Okun people.

“Hon. Abejide is widely known among our people as a cultured, calm, and focused leader whose leadership is rooted in service rather than drama.

“Since his election, his interventions and empowerment efforts have been felt not only in Yagba land but across Okun communities. From support for students to youth and women empowerment initiatives, community engagements, and development-focused interventions, his impact continues to speak for itself in towns and villages across Okun kingdom.

“Our people can see, touch, and testify to these efforts. They are not stories told on social media or in heated arguments; they are real, visible, and appreciated. It is therefore not surprising that Hon. Abejide enjoys the love, respect, and goodwill of Okun sons and daughters at home and in the diaspora.

“On the other hand, many Okun people remember Dino Melaye’s years in office more for controversies than for concrete, lasting development within Okun land. Leadership is judged not by volume of words or political drama, but by results and meaningful impact on the lives of the people. On this measure, the difference is clear to the ordinary man in Isanlu, Egbe, Odo-Ere, Mopa, Ijumu, and Kabba, and every corner of our land.”

While appealing to Leke Abejide to remain focused, steadfast, and committed to the mandate given to him by the people, Isa said: “Gone are the days when Okun people were easily swayed by insults, propaganda, or political showmanship.

We are now guided by wisdom, evidence, and performance. Oju ti la, Okun ti mo ohun ti o dara fun ara wa. We cannot be distracted by bitterness or desperate attempts to remain relevant through attacks on those who are genuinely serving. He (Abejide) has our support, our confidence, and our prayers as he continues to deliver on his promise of quality representation and meaningful development for Okun land.”