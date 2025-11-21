Stop parading yourself as our member – Kogi ADC tells Melaye

The Kogi State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has warned Senator Dino Melaye, formerly representing Kogi West Senatorial District, to stop parading himself as a member of the party.

The party noted that Dino is not a member, citing his repeated interference in party activities and continued attacks on the party.

The African Democratic Congress, Kogi State Public Relations Officer, Hon Tayo John, made this known in Lokoja on Friday.

According to him, the party’s State Executives made it clear that they remain a separate entity and that there is no merger or coalition with marauders like Melaye, who claim to be members of ADC in their fraudulent bid to hijack power.

The ADC state spokesman, in his statement, said: “Let me state unequivocally that Dino Melaye is not a member of ADC in Kogi State, he is not known in his ward as a member of our party, therefore, he has no identity in our party and cannot speak in the interest of ADC in Kogi State”.

Johnson added that Melaye is acting in his usual way as a social media content creator, whose aim is to act for content’s sake and make meaningless noise through the media.

“Dino is not a recognised member of ADC. He is an imposter; his activities don’t align with those of the African Democratic Congress, and he has no say in the composition of the party’s leadership.

“Since he has not paid any membership dues or participated in any party activities, both in the state, local government, and even his ward, which are prerequisites for joining the party, we consider that he is impersonating as a member of our party ADC. With this, he is not qualified or recognised to represent our party at all levels”.

“Hon. Leke Abejide is the National leader of ADC, who has won his elections into the House of Representatives under the ADC and has been a financial member of the party since 2018 to date. He is a standing member of ADC.

“Therefore, we employ the INEC, Inspector General of Police, and the general public not to take Melaye seriously in his display. His aim is to destroy ADC the same way he has destroyed his former acclaimed political party; self-gain will not be tolerated.

“He should desist from impersonating ADC and stop speaking in the name of our party.

“After the two major court cases, separately initiated by Rt Hon Leke Abejide and the Benue State Chairman of ADC, we shall know who owns the ADC”.

He noted that Melaye and other members of the ADC coalition in Kogi State met Leke Abejide in the party, not just as an ordinary member but as an elected ADC candidate, “meaning that Leke Abejide is not only a State Stakeholder, he is also a National Stakeholder”.

“They met Leke Abejide in the ADC, and as such, based on the party’s constitution, his supposed suspension or expulsion is illegal. Meanwhile, Leke Abejide is in court against them; they don’t have any right to initially call for declaring his seat vacant and all”.