Mutfwang officially resigns from PDP, picks APC membership card

Having formally resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Friday, at Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos, was presented a membership card of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as he joins the party.

Mutfwang said his decision to leave PDP was informed by the realities of the moment guided by his unwavering commitment to purposeful leadership.He had declared that his resignation is a personal decision taken in the overall interest of good governance and sustainable development as he seeks an alternative political platform to advance his vision for the state.

The Ward Chairman of the APC, Ampang West, of Mangu Local Council presented the membership card to him. Mutfwang, accompanied by APC stalwarts and members of other parties in the state, said he is praying for the state be united. He said that his joining the APC is a symbol that a new party is born. He said that God made the former Governor, now a Senator, Simon Lalong and himself to be on the same page today. Lalong was APC as governor while Mutfwang came in as PDP governor having contested with Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda as the then APC governorship candidate. He said he is confident that they will deliver one million votes for Mr. President in 2027.



Reacting to the development, former Governor of the state, Senator Jonah Jang, through his Media Consultant, Clinton Garuba, said: “The attention of Senator Jonah David Jang, CON, has been drawn to the formal resignation of the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, from the PDP. He has noted the governor’s decision to withdraw from the PDP and join the APC.

“Senator Jang joins the State PDP leadership to reassure members, supporters, and the general public that the party remains stable, liberal, and firmly positioned to continue playing its vital role in Nigeria’s democratic development.

The party will also continue to engage constructively with its members and remain dedicated to strengthening internal democracy while advancing policies and programs that promote inclusive governance and national development.PDP members and supporters are enjoined to remain confident and committed.”­