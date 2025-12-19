APC confirms Gov Mutfwang’s defection

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed the defection of Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling party.

This announcement was made on Wednesday by APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda during the party’s 14th National Caucus meeting at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja. Yilwatda noted that the defection means all states in the North Central geopolitical zone are now governed by the APC. President Bola Tinubu presided over the meeting, which was attended by six governors who recently switched from the PDP to the APC. On Monday, Mr. Istifanus Nwansat, Mutfwang’s Political Adviser, indicated that internal issues within the PDP led to the governor’s decision, calling the APC the “safest option” amid ongoing instability.

He stated that aligning with President Tinubu would benefit Plateau State, as it recognises the Federal Government’s efforts to address key issues.

“From our assessment and analysis of all available options, we have concluded that the decision with the least risk is to move into the APC,” he said.

“The governor believes it is reasonable and in the interest of the people to align with the President, especially given our recognition of the efforts of the Federal Government in putting things right.”

The defection follows a recent rally in Jos where PDP members urged Mutfwang to join the APC. Rally leader Mr. Christopher Danjem expressed that the move is in the best interest of the state and would attract more federal projects, highlighting the Federal Government’s concern for security challenges in Plateau.

“We have analysed the political situation in Plateau State and the country, and we believe the governor should join the APC,” Danjem said.

He emphasised that the governor’s shift would strengthen cooperation with the Federal Government and enhance development in the state.

Recall that The Guardian had reported plans by Governor Mutfwang to seamlessly defect to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) before the end of 2025 to secure his poltical future

As the 2027 general elections approach, Nigeria’s political landscape is shifting, with several governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). This trend has deepened the crisis within the opposition party.

In 2025, at least four sitting PDP governors left the party due to internal instability and the need to align with the federal government. Below are the names of defected Governors 1. Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta State)

Defected to the APC in April 2025, stating that remaining in the PDP was no longer viable. 2. Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom State)

Joined the APC in June 2025, arguing that alignment with the federal government would bring stability and long-term benefits. 3. Peter Mbah (Enugu State)

Defected to the APC in October, saying it was necessary for the state’s development and more effective representation at the federal level. 4. Douye Diri (Bayelsa State)

Announced his defection in October, blaming the “terminal decline” of the PDP and seeking to protect Bayelsa from the party’s collapse. 5. Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers State)

Left the PDP for the APC in December, aiming to support President Bola Tinubu and enhance development in Rivers State.