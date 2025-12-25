My administration will hand over power peaceful in 2027 – Gov Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has assured residents of the state that his administration will record a seamless, peaceful and rancour-free transition at the end of his second term in 2027.

Abiodun stated this on Thursday during the Christmas church service at St. James’ Anglican Church, Iperu-Remo, in Ikenne Local Government Area, declaring that his government was determined to be the first in Ogun State’s history to successfully hand over power without acrimony.

“As we approach 2027, not only will we finish well and finish strong, by the grace of God, this administration will hand over successfully to a successor.

“It will be the first peaceful transition in the 50-year history of Ogun State. By God’s grace, I will sit down as your governor at my send-forth ceremony and also sit at the swearing-in ceremony of my successor,” he said.

The governor attributed his confidence to what he described as solid governance, economic expansion and people-focused development recorded under his watch, noting that Ogun State’s economy has grown significantly since he assumed office.

He said that the state’s annual budget has expanded from about ₦355 billion at the inception of his administration to over ₦2.7 trillion, reflecting increased economic activities and growing investor confidence.

“Our economy has grown almost five times from what we met on the ground. New factories and industries are springing up across the state. We have reconstructed over 2,000 schools, created jobs, empowered farmers and expanded opportunities for our people — and we are not done yet. We need your prayers to finish strong,” Abiodun stated.

He reaffirmed his commitment to continue using his office to glorify God and serve the people through impactful, people-oriented projects, citing the Gateway International Airport and other key infrastructure projects across the three senatorial districts as lasting legacies of his administration.

The governor commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as purposeful leadership through the Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that the country is gradually stabilising with improved availability of petroleum products, easing inflationary pressures and a more stable foreign exchange regime.

He also spoke on the significance of the Christmas season, admonishing the residents that Christmas goes beyond celebration and merriment, stressing that love, peace and compassion for the vulnerable define its true essence.

“Many people think Christmas is about shopping or partying, but that is not what Christmas is about. Christmas is about love — loving your neighbour as yourself. There is no greater gift than God giving us Jesus to die for our unrighteousness.

“Some people give what they no longer need, but God gave us a priceless gift. In the spirit of Christmas, we must remember to give to others and extend a hand of fellowship to the less privileged,” he said.

Abiodun urged residents to live Christ-like lives in thought, conduct and relationships, advising moderation in celebration and cautioning against excessive alcohol consumption.

In his sermon titled “Christmas Is God’s Best Gift to You,” the Vicar of the church, Venerable Tolulope Akinwande, described Christmas as the season God gave Himself to humanity through the birth of Jesus Christ.

Quoting from Hebrews 1:2-3 and John 1:2, 14, the cleric said the purpose of Christ’s birth can only be fulfilled when the gift is accepted, noting that Jesus came to save mankind from sin.

Ven. Akinwande emphasised that God’s love remains endless despite human shortcomings and urged believers to embrace the sacrifice of Christ and live transformed lives that reflect His character.

He commended Abiodun for what he described as purposeful and transformative leadership in Ogun state, praying that the end of his tenure would be even better than its beginning.