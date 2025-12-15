Natasha rejects APC overtures, pledges loyalty to PDP

The Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has disclosed that she has been repeatedly approached by individuals linked to the Presidency and some of her colleagues to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Despite the persistent overtures, she affirmed her unwavering commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking on the Mic On Podcast with Seun Okinbaloye, the first-term senator recounted how she has been courted several times by political actors, both within and outside her party.

“I have been approached many times. People from the Presidency, even my colleagues, have reached out to me. Yet, I value my space and my peace,” she said.

Akpoti-Uduaghan explained that she had briefly been in the APC at the start of her political journey but chose to return to the PDP, emphasising that she has no intention of rejoining the ruling party.

The senator also addressed ongoing speculation regarding her political future. While discussions are ongoing about the possibility of contesting for a second term in 2027, she clarified that no final decision has been made.

She stressed that any move would be made after careful consultation with her family, constituents, and political party.

On the matter of political rivals, Akpoti-Uduaghan spoke on rumours that former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, may contest the Kogi Central Senate seat in 2027.

She stated confidently that she is not intimidated by the prospect, recalling her victory over candidates backed by Bello in the 2023 elections.

“If by any chance I make up my mind and end up on the ballot against former Governor Yahaya Bello, then I would say, bring it on,” she said.

The senator, who officially assumed office after a tribunal ruling in her favour in 2023, emphasised that her loyalty to the PDP remains strong. However, she noted that if the party fails to resolve its internal leadership crisis ahead of the next elections, she may consider another political platform.