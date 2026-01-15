NLM kicks as INEC fails to register political movement

Leadership of the Nigerian Liberty Movement (NLM), a political movement seeking registration from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and INEC for excluding some political associations from party registration.

In the NLM’s special communique titled ‘INEC’s Refusal to Certify NLM: Another Proof of Tyranny Under Bola Tinubu’s Administration’, it stated: “INEC has stubbornly refused to issue our certificate as a legitimate political party. We were the first association to express interest and declare our serious intention. We have fulfilled every single legal requirement demanded by the Electoral Act 2022 and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, with no shortcuts and no excuses.”

The communique, which was signed by the National Leader of the movement, ThisDayMoses Adebisi, who is also known as ThisDaysMoses/Al’Musa, read: “We, the Nigerian Liberty Movement (NLM), ThisDaysMoses/Al’Musa, National Leader of NLM, are sounding the alarm once more against this shameless injustice staring us all in the face.

ThisDayMoses, who said that NLM had completed all processes with INEC long before the deadline, added: “We gave INEC everything: full nationwide membership spread all the 36 states plus FCT, verified physical operations, functional headquarters, submitted constitution, manifesto, logo, passed inspections, every correspondence, and every single thing required is in their hands! Yet they sit on it like it’s nothing. They deny us our democratic right. They block the voice of millions.”