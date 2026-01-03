Nnamani denies apologising to Peter Obi

A former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has denied apologising to former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, in any form or shape.

This was after reports (not by The Guardian) surfaced that the former Enugu governor apologised to Obi over previous comments.

In a statement in Abuja by his media office, Senator Nnamani described the reports as fabricated, untrue, and having no single iota of truth, but are mere misinformation.

Senator Nnamani pointed out that the narrative of an apology exists only in the minds of those peddling it, insisting that he has always spoken forthrightly and stands firmly by his political views and past statements.

The statement added that: “The attention of a former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has been drawn to a fabricated statement circulating in the media and on social platforms, falsely claiming that he apologised to Mr Peter Obi for alleged past remarks.

“This claim is entirely false, misleading, and a deliberate act of misinformation. At no time, in any forum—public or private—did Senator Chimaroke Nnamani make such an apology or utter the words being attributed to him.

“The statement is a complete fabrication, clearly designed to mislead the public and advance a political narrative that exists only in the imagination of its peddlers. Senator Nnamani has always spoken forthrightly and stands firmly by his political views and past statements.”

Describing the information about his alleged apology as political revisionism, he said he has no record of apologising for comments he intentionally made in the past or present, stressing that those comments were within his right of expression.

“Senator Nnamani does not engage in political revisionism, nor does he apologise for exercising his right to free expression within the bounds of democratic discourse.

“The public is therefore urged to disregard this falsehood in its entirety. Those behind this concocted story should desist from dragging Senator Nnamani’s name into cheap propaganda and outright falsehoods. Senator Chimaroke

Nnamani remains focused on issues of national importance and will not be distracted by manufactured controversies,” the statement said.

In other news, Peter Obi has confirmed his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election, but with an unusually cautious tone, insisting that political ambition must be subordinated to humility, service and Nigeria’s collective survival.

“Yes, I will be on the ballot in 2027,” Obi said during an extended interaction on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces. “But I am not God. Tomorrow is not guaranteed.”

The remark set the tone for a wide-ranging conversation in which Obi blended personal reflection with policy positions, portraying his political aspiration less as a quest for power than as an extension of a long-held belief that Nigeria can still work if leadership choices are guided by competence, integrity and compassion.