2027: Kwankwaso summons Kano speaker, others over governor’s defection to APC

In a last-minute mobilisation to prevent the imminent collapse of his political structure, the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, on Monday summoned the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Jibril Ismail Falgore, to an emergency meeting.

The Speaker, who arrived at Kwankwaso’s Miller Road residence at about 3pm, was locked in a closed-door meeting with the former governor for about four hours, The Guardian confirmed.

Kwankwaso, who reportedly terminated his scheduled trip out of the country following the planned defection of Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), also summoned federal lawmakers elected on the platform of the NNPP to an emergency meeting.

Some of the federal lawmakers sighted at Kwankwaso’s residence included members representing Fagge, Turauni, Nassarawa and Rogo constituencies, among others.

Although the subject of discussion remained sketchy, party insiders believed Kwankwaso was deploying all necessary manoeuvres to withdraw strong membership support from Governor Yusuf over his proposed move to the APC.

Speaker Falgore’s visit came less than 24 hours after he reportedly led stakeholders from his Rogo constituency to endorse Governor Yusuf’s defection to the APC.

The endorsement train, said to be fronted by the Director-General, Protocol, Government House, Hon. Abdullahi Sani Rogo, also from Rogo constituency, reportedly urged Kwankwaso to support Yusuf’s move to the APC in the overall interest of Kano State.

In a sharp reaction, the Chairman of NNPP in Kano State, Hon. Hashim Dungurawa, distanced the party from the planned defection of the governor to the APC.

Dungurawa reaffirmed loyalty to the party’s national leader and founder of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, insisting that Yusuf’s planned defection amounted to a gross betrayal of the party’s trust. He added that Kwankwaso would remain in the NNPP.

He warned the governor to respect the sanctity of the party and withdraw his political alignment with the APC, while also cautioning party leaders and NNPP caucus members against signing any document at the Government House.

“On behalf of the NNPP party in Kano State and at the national level, and all the segments of this blessed movement—such as CRC/Lafiya Jari/Kano Propa/Kwankwasiyya, our teeming youths and women, and patriotic citizens, I wish to inform you that we are aware of the developments happening here in Kano State concerning some individuals who intend to defect to the APC.

“I want to make it clear that the Kano State party, the national party, and our national leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, together with other leaders, do not approve of what is happening. In fact, we did everything within our power to persuade them to be patient and not defect to the APC, because of our responsibility to them and our responsibility to the people of Kano; however, that has become difficult.

“Therefore, on behalf of all of us collectively, we once again appeal to them, for the sake of Allah and the Prophet, not to leave this party and not to defect to the party that we have opposed and which the masses and other voters have rejected.

“Our hope is that they will remain in this party in order to help those who are suffering, and to improve education, agriculture, commerce, and other sectors, as provided for in our party’s constitution.

“At this point, I will like to call that nobody should their names on any document as being circulated by mischief makers. Finally, we call on all the people of Kano State and the nation at large to continue supporting the NNPP and our leader, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, in order to achieve success in the upcoming elections,” Dungurawa said.

In a swift counter-reaction, the NNPP Deputy State Chairman, Kano Central, Abdullahi Zubair Imam Abiya, directed party members to dissociate themselves from Dungurawa’s position.

Abiya instead urged Kwankwaso to join hands with Governor Yusuf to return to the APC in order to solidify the Kwankwasiyya Movement’s influence in Kano politics, describing the move as the best option.

According to him, “We are calling on Kwankwaso and the Kano State Governor to come together and find solace for us in APC. This is what will help us in this Kwankwasiyya Movement, and we are advising our leader, Kwankwaso, to listen to the people, especially his Kwankwasiyya followers, over this development.”

Meanwhile, the impending defection of Governor Yusuf to the APC has divided lawmakers, cabinet members and other critical stakeholders.

A federal lawmaker, who did not want his name mentioned, disclosed that NNPP members were already split over the development.

“As we speak, I cannot confirm where we belong, to join Governor Yusuf to APC or remain in NNPP with Kwankwaso. I can assure you that the 13 members of NNPP have not finalised a decision. As I speak with you, I am going into a meeting with caucus in my constituency to take a final stand,” he said.

However, the only NNPP senator from Kano State, representing Kano Central, Senator Rufai Sani Hanga, has vowed to remain with Kwankwaso despite pressure from Governor Yusuf to defect to the APC.

Senator Hanga, who strongly opposed the planned defection, said he would not be part of what he described as a betrayal of the trust bestowed on him by the NNPP.