NNPP urges Gov Yusuf to remain in party

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has appealed to Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to remain in the party and abandon any plans to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), over growing speculation over his possible defection.

The appeal was made by the NNPP chairman in Kano State, Suleiman Hashim Dungurawa, who said the plea is the collective position of party leaders and members in the state.

“On behalf of all of us collectively, we once again appeal to them, for the sake of Allah and the Prophet, not to leave this party and not to defect to the party that we have opposed,” Dungurawa said.

He urged Governor Yusuf and other party members reportedly considering defection to reflect on the mandate given to them by voters during the 2023 general elections, stressing that the NNPP remained committed to the ideals on which it campaigned in Kano.

Dungurawa said the party leadership had intensified efforts to resolve internal disagreements and prevent further divisions, adding that the NNPP’s national leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and other stakeholders were opposed to any move towards the APC.

“We did everything within our power to persuade them to be patient and not defect to the APC, because of our responsibility to them and our responsibility to the people of Kano,” he stated.

The NNPP chairman also dismissed claims that some party officials were plotting to pitch the governor against Senator Kwankwaso.

“We have never put anyone against our leader, and if anyone has evidence, let them present it,” he said.

He urged residents of Kano State to remain calm and continue with their lawful activities, warning party members not to append their names to documents allegedly being circulated by “mischief makers.”

Reacting to the situation, the Director General of Media and Publicity, Sanusi Bature, acknowledged that there was a rift within the party.

“Yes, there are issues within the party, and we are aware of the disagreements,” Bature said when contacted. “However, I cannot speak on any matter relating to defection at this time” he said.

Governor Yusuf, who won the governorship election on the NNPP platform, is currently the party’s only serving governor nationwide. His administration has not announced any intention to leave the party, despite repeated claims by rival political groups.

The NNPP said it would continue dialogue with its leaders and supporters in Kano to maintain unity and ensure political stability in the state.