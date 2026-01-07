Northern groups accuse Wike of abusing power

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has raised concerns over the conduct of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, accusing him of alleged abuse of power and actions capable of undermining democratic governance and institutional integrity in Nigeria.

The group alleged that Wike has repeatedly overstepped the boundaries of his office, citing as a major concern what it described as the manipulation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

In a statement by the National Coordinator of CNG, Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, the coalition said Wike’s tenure as FCT minister has been marked by unwarranted interference in political and institutional matters beyond his constitutional mandate.

Charanchi said: “It is imperative to address these issues publicly, as they not only threaten the integrity of the political landscape but also undermine the principles of governance and accountability that should guide our nation.

“Wike’s tenure has been marked by a troubling pattern of behavior that includes unwarranted encroachments into territories beyond his jurisdiction. His blatant disregard for the boundaries of his office is alarming. As a minister, Wike is expected to uphold the principles of federalism and respect the autonomy of state governments.

“However, his actions suggest a troubling propensity to interfere in the affairs of political parties and to muscle opponents, thereby crossing the red lines of tolerance that are essential for a functional democracy.

“One of the most egregious examples of Wike’s overreach is his recent manipulation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed. This blatant misuse of power is pushing the limits of tolerance far too far and is simply unacceptable.

“The response from the EFCC to Governor Mohammed’s remarks is nothing short of a scripted defense for Wike’s political maneuverings, raising serious questions about the independence of this critical institution.”

The group warned that Wike does not have a monopoly on power or political influence, adding that “in the fullness of time, excesses are often repaid in equal measure.”

The coalition also cautioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be vigilant, warning that Wike’s alleged actions, if left unchecked, could tarnish the integrity of the administration and undermine democratic principles.

The coalition accused Wike of previously undermining democratic institutions in Rivers State, including the police, judiciary and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and alleged that similar tendencies were now evident at the national level.

Charanchi added, “The EFCC’s assertion that it operates independently and without bias is undermined by its actions, which have increasingly appeared to cater to the whims of political figures like Wike.

“The Commission’s dismissal of Governor Mohammed’s claims as “wild” and “far-fetched” is not only dismissive but also indicative of a troubling trend where the EFCC is being weaponized against political opponents. It is disheartening to see an agency that should be focused on combating economic and financial crimes being used as a tool for political persecution.

“The EFCC’s insistence that no political officeholder can influence its investigations is a statement that rings hollow in light of the current circumstances. The timing of the investigations into Governor Mohammed, especially given his previous legal challenges, raises significant concerns about the motivations behind these actions.

“It is crucial to remember that political accountability should not be a selective process; it must apply equally to all politicians, regardless of their affiliations. The Coalition of Northern Groups warns President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be vigilant against the escalating atrocities committed by Wike.

“If left unchecked, these actions could tarnish the integrity of his administration and undermine his statesmanship. The time for decisive action is now; it is imperative that the President takes a stand against the misuse of power and the erosion of democratic principles.

“Nyesom Wike’s tenure has raised significant concerns regarding the integrity of democratic institutions in Rivers State, particularly as he has compromised the independence of the police, judiciary, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“This erosion of institutional integrity has manifested in a troubling trend of interference with the internal affairs of opposition parties, undermining the foundational principles of democracy.

“Wike’s recent actions to destabilize the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) suggest a continued commitment to exert influence beyond his official capacity, raising alarms about the potential for factionalism within the party. This situation underscores the critical need for a robust civil society and vigilant citizenry to safeguard democratic processes and ensure accountability.

“The CNG is particularly concerned about the ongoing confusion regarding the locus of power in Nigeria. The political landscape has become muddled with questions about whether Wike or President Bola Ahmed Tinubu holds the real power.

“This ambiguity not only undermines the authority of elected officials but also contributes to a governance crisis that could destabilize the nation. The implications of such a power struggle are profound, and if left unchecked, could lead to further erosion of democratic norms.”

The CNG warns that if Wike’s actions continue unchecked, we risk repeating the mistakes of our past. Political instability, characterized by unrest and disillusionment among the populace, threatens the very foundation of our democracy.

The Groups call for vigilance in preserving democratic norms and electoral integrity in Nigeria. We emphasize the need for accountability and the importance of respecting citizens’ rights and voices in our political landscape.

The CNG urges all Nigerians to stand firm in the defense of democracy. We must collectively reject the tactics of intimidation and suppression that threaten our democratic ideals. Together, we can ensure that the voices of the people are heard and respected, paving the way for a brighter and more democratic future for Nigeria.

The CNG called on the EFCC to focus strictly on its statutory mandate of combating financial crimes without yielding to political pressure, and urged civil society, political parties and citizens to remain vigilant in defending democracy, electoral integrity and the rule of law.