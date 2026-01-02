Nwobodo, Kalu, Mbah meet on Igbo position in Nigeria

Elder statesman and former civilian governor of old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo, has hosted Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu at his country home, Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu, where the leaders held strategic discussions on the position of the Igbo in Nigeria’s political arrangement.



As political alignments and realignments continue ahead of the 2027 general election, the closed-door meeting is described as both consultative and reflective, focused on the need for the South-East to clearly define its interests, strengthen internal unity and play a more central role in the nation’s polity.



Speaking after the Yuletide homage by the two leaders on Wednesday, Nwobodo said the engagement was driven by the desire to end ambiguity surrounding the place of the Igbo in national affairs. He stressed that the region could no longer afford to be taken for granted.



Nwobodo said, “These are two very important Igbo men. They came to pay me a Yuletide visit, and we also wanted to know the position of the Igbo in the scheme of things in this nation.

“We don’t want anybody to deceive us or pretend that everything is okay. We want to know what Nigeria has for the Igbo, and this time around, we will get it.”



The elder statesman warned against symbolic or cosmetic inclusion, insisting that the Igbo must have a clearly defined and respected place in the country’s power structure.



Nwobodo disclosed that consultations were ongoing among key stakeholders, calling for a meeting of serving and former governors from the South-East to collectively decide on the political direction of the region.



“Let the present and former governors of the Igbo nation meet and make a decision. Others can meet and decide anything, but let our own governors meet and make a decision. We will definitely have a position for the Igbo,” he said.



Kalu, on his part, said the discussions centred on ensuring that the Igbo remain relevant and strategically positioned in Nigeria’s political space.



He said: “We are discussing the position of the Igbo in the polity of Nigeria and how it will be good for all of us.



Mbah emphasised the need for unity and warned that internal divisions could weaken the region’s influence at the national level. He described the talks as part of an evolving process aimed at fostering cohesion and strategic engagement.