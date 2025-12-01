Omisore knocks Adeleke, says ‘Osun doesn’t deserve a dancing governor’

A leading governorship aspirant in Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has criticised Governor Ademola Adeleke‘s leadership style, insisting that the state requires a more serious, experienced, and visionary leader.

Speaking to reporters after submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Monday, Omisore argued that governance is a solemn responsibility that should not be reduced to mere theatrics.

According to him, the image of a “dancing governor” does not reflect the gravity of the challenges facing Osun State.

“Osun does not deserve a dancing governor,” Omisore said. “Public office requires depth, discipline, and focus. No leader who truly appreciates the weight of governance trivialises it.”

He argued that tolerance, competence, and leadership capacity, not entertainment, define good governance, adding that the constant display of dancing within the corridors of power signals a lack of seriousness toward statecraft.

“Leadership is not a show. It demands clarity of mind and purpose,” he said. “Governance is not salesmanship or entertainment. It requires substance, not choreography.”

Omisore, who served as deputy governor more than 20 years ago, as well as national secretary of the APC and Senator representing Osun East, emphasised that experience is key.

“Experience cannot be bought. Just like wine, the older it gets, the richer it becomes,” he said. “Osun is fortunate at this point to have someone with my depth offering himself again.”

He did not shy away from a direct critique of Governor Adeleke, stating that he lacks the capacity to even serve as a commissioner in a competent administration.

“Let me be frank with you: if I were governor, I could not appoint him as a commissioner, not even for information,” Omisore said. “That shows the extent of the challenges we have faced over the last two to three years.”

He also highlighted the pressing issues confronting the state, including the deteriorating educational and health sectors, poor road infrastructure, and the negative perception of the state. “These are the areas we must urgently address, bringing in experience and capable people,” he added.

Omisore disclosed that nine aspirants are currently in the race within his party and expressed confidence in the internal electoral process. “We have begun the processes, and by God’s grace, when we conclude, I will emerge as the party’s candidate,” he said.

Also, a governorship aspirant and former deputy governor of Osun State, Chief Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, has accused Governor Adeleke of failing to prioritise critical sectors in the state, particularly education and healthcare, describing the alleged neglect as a “glaring lack of commitment to the welfare of Osun citizens.”

Speaking shortly after submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, Alabi expressed serious concern about the state of public service delivery in Osun.

“Performance is relative, and the facts on the ground are clear,” Alabi said. “While we see bridges and roads being constructed, there is hardly any progress in education or healthcare. When my administration employed 2,500 teachers, it only partially addressed a 7,500-teacher gap. Yet, after three years, Adeleke’s government has not employed a single teacher. This means thousands of young people are being denied the quality education they deserve.”