Ondo PDP suffers mass defection as NURTW members join ruling APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo State chapter, has been further depleted following the defection of hundreds of its members across the 18 local councils of the state to the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday.

According to the decampees, who are mostly members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), they were fed up with the happenings within the PDP, hence their decision to join the APC and work for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The state Chairman of the APC, Ade Adetimehin, while receiving the decampees at the APC’s secretariat in Akure, urged them to go back to their wards and begin to work for the President’s re-election.

Adetimehin said that the ruling party had no opposition in the state, adding that the performance of Tinubu in the state has been attracting more people to the party.

However, the leader of the defectors, who are under the auspices of the Asiwaju Transport Movement, Ojo Adewole, said their defection was informed by the performance of President Tinubu in the state, particularly in the area of road rehabilitation and construction.

Adewole said their defection was inspired by the Minister for Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, whom he described as a true leader.