Opposition brands 2025 year of hardship, urges change in 2027

Nigeria’s opposition parties and leaders have used New Year messages to deliver a unified verdict on 2025, blaming economic hardship and insecurity on the President Bola Tinubu administration while urging Nigerians to mobilise peacefully for democratic change ahead of the 2027 elections.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar described 2025 as one of the most punishing years in Nigeria’s recent history, saying millions of citizens were pushed into poverty by what he called harsh and poorly conceived policies of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a New Year message shared on his X handle, Atiku, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said Nigerians endured “economic suffocation, political recklessness, and governance without empathy” throughout the year, but urged them not to lose hope.

He said that having survived 2025, Nigerians should see 2026 as a period to organise and prepare for political change, expressing confidence that 2027 would usher in a new government and a “bounty harvest” for the country.

“For millions of long-suffering Nigerians, the only consolation is that 2025, one of the most punishing years in our recent history, has come to an end,” Atiku said. “It was a year defined by economic suffocation, political recklessness, and governance without empathy under the APC administration.”

The former vice-president accused the Tinubu administration of incompetence and policy failure, alleging that the government spent months without a functional budget while relying on what he described as propaganda and reckless borrowing, pushing the country towards economic collapse.

He also criticised the controversy surrounding the new tax laws, alleging that the legislation was altered at the point of gazetting and imposed on Nigerians despite public opposition.

“Nothing better captures the decay of this government than the scandal of a forged tax law, shamelessly branded a ‘reform,” he said, adding that, “A government that begins reform with forgery cannot end with prosperity.”

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi called on Nigerians to embrace unity, truth, sacrifice and national renewal, describing the New Year as an opportunity for a “genuine new beginning” for the country.

In a message shared on his official X handle on Wednesday, Obi urged citizens to reflect on the state of the nation and recommit themselves to democratic values beyond the conduct of elections.

“May this be the year we take our democracy seriously, not just as a ritual of elections, but as a daily commitment to unity, justice, accountability, compassion, and the rule of law,” he said.

Obi said the New Year should mark the start of what he described as a true rebirth for Nigeria, calling for courage to confront national shortcomings honestly and to build a broad consensus anchored on integrity, fairness and shared sacrifice.

“Let it signal the start of a true rebirth for Nigeria, a year when we gather the courage to confront our shortcomings honestly and begin to build a broad national consensus based on integrity, fairness, and shared sacrifice,” he added.

The former Labour Party presidential candidate placed strong emphasis on honesty in leadership, urging those in public office to recommit to truth-telling in all aspects of governance.

He said leaders must be transparent about their backgrounds, intentions, policies, actions and even their health, stressing that public trust is rooted in integrity and openness.

“We call on those in positions of authority to rediscover the sacred duty of truth-telling—about their backgrounds, intentions, policies, actions, and even their health,” Obi said.

According to him, leadership thrives on trust, and trust is only possible where honesty prevails. He urged that public office should be regarded as a solemn call to service rather than an avenue for personal enrichment.

“Let this year be one where public office is seen as a solemn call to service rather than a platform for personal enrichment, and where public resources are managed with transparency, discipline, and a deep sense of responsibility to both current and future generations,” he said.

Obi also called for increased compassion and sacrifice, particularly in policies and actions affecting the poor, the weak and the vulnerable in society.

The National Chairperson of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), David Mark, said the opposition coalition operating under the party was formed out of necessity to halt what he described as Nigeria’s steady drift towards a one-party state.

In a New Year message, Mark said the coalition emerged as a rescue mission aimed at restoring hope, democracy and accountable leadership in the country, amid growing concerns about the state of governance.

He said the coalition was fully aware of the responsibility it carried, stressing that its credibility would ultimately be measured by patriotism, sacrifice and genuine service to the people.

A former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mark said Nigerians across the country had shown overwhelming support for the coalition since its unveiling in July, noting that political enthusiasm continued to grow nationwide.

While acknowledging widespread public scepticism arising from years of unfulfilled promises, he urged Nigerians to overcome doubt and join what he described as a collective national rescue effort.

“We do not claim perfection, but our commitment to duty, integrity and the right side of history remains unwavering for Nigeria’s future,” he said.

Mark urged Nigerians not to surrender to despair, insisting that national rebirth remained possible if citizens acted with courage, unity and shared purpose.

He stressed that meaningful change would only come through vision, participation and peaceful civic engagement, rather than violence or unrest.

According to him, 2026 could mark the beginning of national renewal if Nigerians reclaimed their power through unity and democratic action, despite prevailing economic hardship and lingering insecurity.

He also paid tribute to soldiers and security personnel who lost their lives defending the country against insurgents, bandits and other criminal elements.

Mark expressed sympathy to civilians killed in violent attacks, calling for prayers for affected families and for the nation.

PRP urges Nigerians to vote out Tinubu in 2027, decries tax reforms, hardship

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) called on Nigerians to remain resolute and united ahead of the 2027 general elections, saying the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu must be voted out to rescue the country from what it described as incompetence and greed.

In a New Year statement signed by its National Chairman, Mr Falalu Bello, the party urged citizens not to despair over prevailing economic and social challenges but to channel their frustrations into reclaiming the country through the ballot.

“As we look forward to the 2027 general elections, we urge Nigerians not to despair but to remain steadfast in the fight to reclaim our country from the clutches of incompetence and greed,” the statement said.

The PRP accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government of failing to deliver transparent, accountable and citizen-centred governance, insisting that its tenure should be ended decisively in 2027.

It cautioned Nigerians against being discouraged by recent political defections, which it described as largely driven by self-interest rather than patriotism or national development.

The party also called on Nigerians to lawfully and peacefully resist what it termed oppressive economic policies, particularly the planned enforcement of new tax laws from January 1, 2026.

According to the PRP, Nigerians are grappling with worsening insecurity, hunger and poverty, lamenting that the Tinubu administration has continued to implement policies that further impoverish citizens despite widespread opposition.

“The insistence on the enforcement of new tax laws that have sparked widespread outrage across the country is a clear indication that this government is not citizen-focused,” the party said.

It alleged that the tax laws were altered at the point of gazetting and pushed through despite calls for their suspension, arguing that the reforms were designed to serve the interests of a privileged few at the expense of ordinary Nigerians.

House minority urges action on insecurity, hardship, unemployment in 2026

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives called on the Federal Government to urgently address insecurity, rising hardship and unemployment to place Nigeria on the path of sustainable development in 2026.

In a New Year message to Nigerians, the caucus said the challenges that defined 2025—including worsening insecurity, spiralling inflation, hunger and deepening poverty—had left many citizens in distress and demanded deliberate, sincere and coordinated government action.

The statement was jointly signed by the Minority Leader, O.K. Chinda; Minority Whip, Ali Isa J.C; Deputy Minority Leader, Aliyu Madaki; and Deputy Minority Whip, George Ozodinobi.

According to the lawmakers, the rising wave of insecurity across the country remains deeply disturbing, noting that no meaningful national development can be achieved without peace and the safety of lives and property. They stressed the need for a comprehensive and intelligence-driven approach to security that addresses both immediate threats and underlying causes.

The caucus also urged the Federal Government to decisively tackle infrastructure deficits, youth unemployment and corruption, arguing that sincerity of purpose, intentional policies and strong political will were essential to reversing Nigeria’s current socio-economic difficulties.

Reflecting on the nation’s journey, the lawmakers described 2025 as a particularly difficult year marked by worsening economic indicators and mounting social pressures on households and businesses.

They called on Nigerians to remain resilient and to contribute collectively to nation-building, while urging leaders at all levels to demonstrate commitment, transparency and accountability in governance.

The caucus further emphasised that Nigeria’s diversity remains one of its greatest strengths, calling for greater national cohesion, inclusivity and mutual trust as the country navigates its challenges.

Lagos APC backs Tinubu’s New Year address, urges patience with reforms

However, the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) threw its weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s New Year address, describing it as a reaffirmation of the administration’s commitment to economic reforms and national renewal.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the party said it aligned fully with the direction outlined by the President, arguing that the ongoing reforms were necessary to address long-standing structural challenges facing the country.

According to the Lagos APC, the address underscored the responsibility of leadership to take difficult decisions in the national interest rather than pursue short-term popularity. The party said the Tinubu administration was confronting economic and governance issues that previous governments had avoided.

The statement said the President demonstrated a clear understanding of the scale of Nigeria’s challenges and the need for sustained reforms, adding that the Renewed Hope Agenda marked a departure from what it described as years of fiscal indiscipline and economic mismanagement.

The party pointed to what it described as early signs of progress, including stabilising macroeconomic indicators, renewed investor confidence, increased infrastructure activity and ongoing efforts to improve national security, maintaining that these were outcomes of policy choices made by the current administration.

While acknowledging criticism from opposition parties, the Lagos APC said the Federal Government would remain focused on implementing its reform agenda and would not be distracted by political pressure or public criticism, which it described as predictable.