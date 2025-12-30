FG denies claims of secret task force targeting opposition

The Federal Government has dismissed allegations of a clandestine multi-agency operation aimed at unlawfully arresting, detaining, or prosecuting opposition politicians.

A viral document circulating on social media had alleged the existence of a special task force codenamed “ADP4VIP” (Arrest, Detain, Prosecute for Very Important Persons), purportedly coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser and involving anti-graft agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The document claimed the initiative was designed to weaken opposition activity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

However, in a press release issued on Tuesday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, described the claims as fabricated and part of deliberate disinformation.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria categorically states that it harbours no plans to unlawfully arrest, detain, or prosecute opposition figures. This clarification is in response to a fabricated document in circulation alleging the establishment of a non-existent multi-agency task force for a purported programme tagged ‘ADP4VIP’,” the statement read.

“The baseless document falsely claims that a task force comprising the EFCC, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser, aims to aggressively target prominent opposition figures without due process.

“The authors of this deliberate disinformation imprudently cite ‘multiple credible sources’ to allege a planned ‘systematic weakening and neutralisation of opposition political activity,’ particularly within the African Democratic Congress (ADC).”

Reaffirming its position, the government stressed that President Bola Tinubu’s administration remains focused on economic reforms, tackling insecurity, expanding trade opportunities, and restoring investor confidence.

“The attempt by some opposition elements to frame lawful accountability as political targeting is a dangerous red herring designed to shield so-called VIPs from answering to our national laws and anti-corruption agencies,” the statement added.

The government also invoked Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which guarantees Nigerians the right to freely associate and assemble, while emphasising President Tinubu’s oath to uphold democratic principles.

“The Federal Government remains unwavering in its commitment to the rule of law, due process, and the independence of institutions,” the release stated.

The FG cautioned against the spread of fake news and disinformation, warning that such tactics were likely to intensify as the 2027 elections draw closer. Citizens were urged to reject “the politics of distortion and division” and remain vigilant.