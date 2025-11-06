OPU appoints Adedire as secretary general

The Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) has appointed Lukman Adedire as its Secretary General. The appointment took effect from October 26, 2025, following an endorsement by the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland and the Global Convener of OPU, Iba Gani Adams.

Until his new appointment, Adedire was the Deputy Secretary-General, OPU Worldwide. He had served in the role since 2021. In a statement by OPU Worldwide’s Publicity Secretary, Victor Akingbayi, he said that Iba Adams affirmed his confidence in Adedire’s proven leadership, unwavering commitment and visionary approach toward the union’s international programmes and initiatives.

In his capacity as Secretary General, Adedire will oversee the strategic and operational functions of the organisation.

“Adedire will also cultivate international collaborations and drive programmes dedicated to the advancement, welfare, and unity of the Yoruba people globally,” the statement added.

Akingbayi noted that the appointment marked a significant milestone in OPU’s ongoing mission to promote cultural heritage, foster unity and enhance socio-economic development among Yoruba communities worldwide. Adedire is a businessman and philanthropist who has served in various capacities within the OPU and other Yoruba global initiatives.

His activities over the years reflect a leadership journey showing years of dedication, service, and commitment to community development. Some of the roles he has held in the past include Vice President, Yoruba Community, Malaysia (2010–2014), General Secretary, OPU Malaysia (2016–2018); Secretary, Welfare Committee, OPU World Congress (2017); and Secretary-General, OPU Asia (2019–2021).

Adedire was also the Secretary, OPU COVID-19 Pandemic Fundraising Committee, Southwestern Nigeria (2020); Secretary, Publicity Committee, Yoruba One Voice (YOV) Worldwide (2020); and Special Envoy to the European Union, OPU (2024).