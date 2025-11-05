‘Unity among Nigerians in Diaspora key to cultural preservation, economic empowerment’

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has called for greater unity among Nigerians in South Africa, particularly the Yoruba communities and groups, stressing that such solidarity is vital for cultural preservation, social cohesion, national integration, and the empowerment of Nigerians in the Diaspora.

Adams noted that a united Yoruba community in South Africa would not only strengthen its voice but also enhance access to opportunities for economic and political empowerment.

He gave the charge during the celebration of the 10th anniversary of Oodua Progressive Union (OPU), South African chapter.

Adams emphasised that unity among Yoruba groups in the Diaspora was essential for safeguarding and promoting cultural practices, language, festivals, and traditions.

Such efforts, he said, would ensure that the Yoruba heritage remains vibrant and is passed on to future generations despite geographical distance from the homeland.

He, therefore, urged Yoruba parents in South Africa not to abdicate this responsibility.

In his remark, the National Coordinator of OPU, South Africa, Kayode Orenisi, described the anniversary as a celebration of a decade of impact, unity, and progress.

Also speaking, the Olu-Agbegise of Agbegise Kingdom in Ogun State reiterated the need for unity and urged members of the Diaspora community to visit Nigeria regularly, explore opportunities, and invest in the country.

Similarly, Secretary of Yoruba One Voice (YOV), Ademiluyi Adedokun, lauded Iba Adams for his passion for cultural preservation and renaissance, both at home and abroad.