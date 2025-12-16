Osun 2026: PDP shuns own candidate, adopts Accord Party’s Adeleke

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Sunday Bisi, has declared that the party’s entire structure would support and work for the second term emergence of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

It would be recalled that Adeleke left the PDP and joined the Accord Party (AP) recently, where he clinched the party’s ticket for the August 8, 2026, governorship election.

Bisi, in an interview with The Guardian in Osogbo, said he would not be joining Adeleke in the Accord Party, but noted that the governor had been endorsed ahead of the election.

“I have not decamped to any political party. I remain the PDP Chairman in Osun State and my tenure subsists till 2027. However, the entire structure of the PDP in Osun is behind Governor Ademola Adeleke. We have already endorsed him for a second term and we will ensure that happens. He will win convincingly,” he said.

Bisi, who feigned ignorance of the existence of the PDP’s governorship candidate, Adebayo Adedamola (FRYO), insisted that the party would go all out to ensure the victory of Adeleke under the platform of the Accord Party. He, however, dismissed the fear, saying there was already a precedent.

“There is nothing like anti-party in us (PDP) supporting Adeleke for a second term. It is not new. When the party endorsed President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress for a second term, there was nothing like anti-party.

“There was a time the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) supported APC; there was no accusation of anti-party activity. So, there is a precedent and that has come to stay in Nigerian politics. So, we are not doing anything new,” he said.