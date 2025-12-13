PDP criticises Amupitan’s doubt about technological devices

Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has wholly condemned a statement attributed to the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Joash Amupitan, in which he said that technological innovations cannot be entirely relied upon to ensure a free, fair, and credible election in Nigeria

A statement by Sunday Bisi, Osun PDP Chairman, on Saturday said: “The INEC Chair, at the annual National Stakeholders Forum on Elections organised by the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room with the theme: ‘Securing Nigeria’s Democracy; Building Consensus For Credible Elections and Accountable Governance’ was quoted by the media to have expressed reservations over the effectiveness of technology to be able to overcome the legitimacy of Nigeria’s democracy.”

Bisi, while reacting to the statement and many others made by the INEC chairman at that Abuja public forum, described them “as not only careless, unguarded, but loaded with many pregnant meanings capable of undermining the good expectations of Nigerians and non-Nigerians in the coming elections.”

While calling on Amupitan to allay such doubts and accordingly issue an open apology to all Nigerians and the international community, the party chairman maintained that nothing short of free, fair, and credible elections devoid of the usual malpractices of past elections would be acceptable to all Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike.

Bisi, in the statement, emphasised the importance of credibility in all elections that will be fully powered by technology, as legally and systematically supported by the Electoral Act 2022, particularly the deployment of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

The statement also alluded to the fact and reality on the ground that technology is a remedy for the usual rigging issues that marred most of the previously held elections in Nigeria.

He said, “As a body in charge of conducting and supervising elections in Nigeria, the Osun State Chapter of PDP is of the strong conviction that such a statement by Prof Amupitan was not only careless, unguarded, but unfortunate at this time.

“As a party, we view it as tantamount to preparing ground for rigging in the coming elections in Nigeria, which will at best not be welcomed not only by all Nigerians but lovers of democracy all over the world.

“As Nigeria’s new INEC boss, Prof Amupitan should be reminded that, the whole essence of investing heavily on technology by the FG is for the technology to deliver the wishes of all Nigerians and if there are seeming fears and lapses technology-wise, as expressed by the new INEC Czar, it then behoves on a body like INEC being currently headed by him to ensure that such perceived obstacles are given the necessary attention and corrections to checkmate what would affect the credibility of the coming elections in Nigeria.

“Telling Nigerians and the whole world that technology is not reliable in the coming elections is like preparing the minds of people on what they should expect before the conduct of the elections.

“To this end, Osun PDP chapter under my leadership as the state chairman is urging and calling on Prof.Amupitan to withdraw such comments forthwith and ensure that all the technological devices meant to enhance the credibility of all elections serve their purposes. Technology is and should be seen and regarded as the best way.”