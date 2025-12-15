Osun 2026: PDP shuns own candidate, adopts Accord Party’s Adeleke

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Sunday Bisi, has declared that the party’s entire structure will support and work for the second-term emergence of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Adeleke left the PDP and joined Accord Party recently, where he clinched the party’s ticket for the August 8, 2026, governorship election.

Bisi, in an interview with our correspondent in Osogbo, said he would not be joining Adeleke in Accord Party; however, he noted that the governor had been endorsed ahead of the poll.

“I have not decamped to any political party. I remain the PDP Chairman in Osun State, and my tenure subsists till 2027. However, the entire structure of the PDP in Osun is behind Governor Ademola Adeleke. We have already endorsed him for a second term, and we will ensure that happens. He will win convincingly,” he said.

Asked about the governorship candidate of the PDP, Adebayo Adedamola (FRYO), Bisi feigned ignorance of the existence of his party’s candidate, insisting that the PDP would go all out to ensure the victory of Governor Adeleke under the platform of Accord Party.

On whether he was not concerned that the party might accuse him and other executives of anti-party activities, Bisi dismissed the fear, saying there was already a precedent.

“There is nothing like anti-party in us (PDP) supporting Adeleke for second term. It is not new. When the party endorsed President Bola Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress for a second term, there was nothing like anti-party.

“There was a time the ACN supported APC; there was no accusation of anti-party activities. So, there is a precedent, and that has come to stay in Nigerian politics. So, we are not doing anything new,” he said.

In other news. former Osun State Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has distanced himself from Governor Adeleke’s recent defection to the Accord Party, declaring that he remains firmly in the PDP.

Oyinlola made the clarification at the second matriculation ceremony of Alolade Oyinlola College of Health Sciences and Information Technology, Okuku, Osun State, where about 90 students were formally admitted.

He insisted that neither age nor principle would allow him to abandon the PDP, stressing that Governor Adeleke’s political move does not influence his own stance.

“I won’t leave PDP unless the party goes into extinction. I am not following Demola to Accord. At my age, I cannot be pushed around. I’m gradually withdrawing from active politics. I will be 75 in February,” he said.