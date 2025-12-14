INEC dissociates self from factional Accord Party gov primary in Osun

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Osun State has said it was not informed of another primary reportedly conducted by a faction of the Accord Party in the state.

A faction of the Accord Party in Osun on Sunday reportedly held a primary election that produced Bamigbola Clement as its candidate for the August 8, 2026, governorship poll.

The exercise, held in Osogbo, the state capital, began with the accreditation of delegates.

A large contingent of armed police operatives was also observed around the venue.

However, INEC’s Public Relations Officer in the state, Musa Olurode, said the commission was unaware of the parallel exercise.

“We have monitored the only Accord Party primary a few days ago. The report has been submitted. INEC is not aware of any other party’s primary,” Olurode said.

https://guardian.ng/politics/accord-party-screens-clears-adeleke-for-osun-governorship-primary/, last Wednesday emerged as the Accord Party candidate for next year’s poll.

Adeleke was the only aspirant in that primary, also held in Osogbo.

Announcing the result, Abdulazeez Salaudeen, Secretary of the electoral committee that conducted the primary, said Adeleke polled 145 votes out of 150 delegates drawn from the state’s 30 local government areas.

Five votes were voided.

“The electoral committee has delivered on its mandate. After voting and counting witnessed by the agents of the candidate and the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, having the highest number of votes, I declare Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the primary,” Salaudeen said.

Addressing journalists in Osogbo on Sunday, Victor Akande, Accord Party chairman, described the factional exercise as a joke of the year, asking people of the state to ignore it.

He maintained that Adeleke remains the sole candidate of the party.