Osun 2026: Voters rejected APC for past failures, says Accord chairman

The Chairman of the Accord Party in Osun State, Pastor Victor Akande, has argued that the people of the state have vowed never to vote for the All Progressives Congress in any election owing to the party’s alleged past failures.

However, Akande said the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, has rewritten “the ugly history” that was set by past administrations of the APC, where many pensioners lost their lives owing to the denial of their entitlements.

According to the Accord Party boss, Governor Adeleke has achieved so much in his three years in office and deserves a second term.

Akande made this known during a media briefing in Osogbo on Thursday.

Fielding questions from journalists, Akande listed many infrastructural projects carried out by the incumbent administration and maintained that the people of the state have expressed readiness to re-elect the governor for a second term under the platform of Accord.

Arguing further that the people of the state have rejected the APC, Akande said the opposition party inflicted so much pain and hardship on residents, boasting that the candidate of the APC, Bola Oyebamiji, is not a threat to Adeleke. “We know what the party stood for in this state; we know what we experienced when they were ruling in this state. People rejected them completely because of the suffering and untold hardship that the APC inflicted on the people of Osun State,” he said.

He added, “It is a fact and a history that when they (APC) were ruling in this state, the issue of half salary caused deaths for pensioners; they were unable to buy drugs because their salary was not paid, and the cooperative they were in, the government of that time had squandered that money. There were abandoned projects.”

Explaining how Governor Adeleke changed the trajectory, Akande mentioned that “When the present government came on board three years ago, everything was transformed. A living witness is the flyover bridge at Oke-Fia; projects are in every nook and cranny of this state, which is why it has a very large acceptance and supporters.”

“It is known that the people of Osun State don’t want APC again; they have been rejected, this was evident in the 2022 election. I know, by the grace of God, that in August 2026, they will hear it clearly that APC has become a persona non grata in Osun State. So, the work of Mr Governor will speak for him, because he has done well beyond expectations as far as Osun State is concerned,” he added.

On what the party has been doing to popularise Accord in the state, Akande noted that the party already has a viable structure, saying, “For sure, Accord has a structure in every local government and unit. We are trying to be more zealous when it comes to publicity for our members at the grassroots, and we want the public to know that Governor Adeleke is now a member of the Accord party so that they can vote. We need to educate people and enlighten them about our party and the ballot system, especially our aged mothers and fathers, especially those from rural areas.

“We have put out a kind of community enlightenment Committee that will be responsible for going to rural places, where they don’t have access to social media or electricity, so that this news of what is happening in Osun State and the good work of Mr Governor can get to them and for them to be educated on how to vote for our party.

“As a political party, we have a relationship with everyone. During our primary, which some of you were there on the 10th of December 2025, 14 other political parties were in attendance on that day, showing their solidarity to the present administration, and I am the chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, which has to do with the body of all political parties in Osun State.

“Accord won’t only have a relationship with PDP, but will work with other political parties. Even though we are not on the same page, I will still reach out to them, because every reasonable and logical thinking person in Osun State will not want this good work that the governor is doing to stop,” he stated.