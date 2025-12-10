Osun election: Adeleke clinches Accord Party ticket, confident of reelection

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has emerged as the candidate of the Accord Party for the August 8, 2026, governorship election in the state.

Adeleke won the gubernatorial primary held in Osogbo on Wednesday, polling 145 votes.

In his acceptance speech, the governor said his administration had achieved so much in the past three years to earn him another term in office.

He challenged his opponents to base their campaigns on the performance of their parties when they were in government, noting that “Osun will never go back to the dark days.”

Thanking the leadership of the Accord Party and delegates across the 332 wards of the state, Adeleke said, “The confidence you repose in me is hugely appreciated. I assure you that I will not take it for granted.”

He continued, “We are today launching the battle for continuity of progress, good governance, and democratic dividends. My candidacy signals the sustenance of the golden movement when the light of development continues to shine across our state. We vow never to relent in the rewarding service to our people.

“We note today as the point of resolution never to go back to the dark days but to advance further into the journey of modernisation. For a long time, Osun has witnessed failed promises. In the last three years, we actualised the yearnings and aspirations of our people. Ours is a government of talk and do.”

The governor accused opposition parties of failing the people of the state, saying, “In the forthcoming polls, I challenge likely opponents to run on their records.

“In their days in government, what were their deliverables to the people of Osun State? How did they run or manage the state? What legacy did they leave for the people?

“In their days in power, they failed the people; they failed their party; they even failed themselves. Today, the people reject them. Even their own party men and women are up in arms against them.

“I am proud to run on my records of achievements of the last three years. Despite harassment and blockages, my administration outperforms, outshines, and surpasses the records of the opposition. I have raised the bar of governance beyond rhetoric and deceit.”

Highlighting some of his achievements, Adeleke said, “Our achievements can be seen and felt by the people. That Osun moved from number 33 under the APC government to number 7 under my leadership in a national examination rating cannot be disputed.

“That my government reduced the Osun infrastructure deficit from over 80 percent in 2022 by over 40 percent as of 2025 is attested to by many experts.

“That we paid over 40 percent of Osun’s inherited debt is confirmed by the Debt Management Office.

“That we came first in access to primary health care across the Southwest is in the public domain.

“Our governance delivery proved governance can be real, that leadership can actually serve the people, that there are leaders still committed to the service of the people. I belong to that circle of leaders who prioritise meeting the aspirations and needs of our people.

“To the good people of Osun, the 2026 race is not just about running on our records; we are bringing new innovations and new packages to take our people to new levels of development.”

Adeleke also announced an upgrade of his five-point agenda, saying, “I am bold to announce that I have substantially delivered on my five-point agenda, which I promised the people of Osun State in 2022.

“Today, as I accept my nomination, I unveil an upgraded five-point agenda for the impending battle for the gates of our people, namely: Integrated citizens’ and workers’ welfare; infrastructure consolidation for economic prosperity; increased agro-industrial expansion for youth empowerment; innovations for health, education and social care; and improved business environment for job creation.”