Accord Party screens, clears Adeleke for Osun governorship primary

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke (left), and National Chairman of the Accord Party (AP), Maxwell Mgbudem, during the presentation of the AP’s flag to the governor after his declaration for the party in the state.

Hours after announcing his defection to the Accord Party, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has been cleared for the gubernatorial primary election.

The Guardian reports that delegates are converging at the Oasis Event Hall in Osogbo for the primary of the Accord Party, of which Adeleke is expected to participate.

On Tuesday night, Adeleke announced his movement to the Accord Party, days after resigning his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, in a statement by Ibe Thankgod, the Chairman, Screening Committee of Accord, on Wednesday, Adeleke was said to have been screened and cleared for its governorship primary that is holding today.

The chairman of the committee, who is also the National Organising Secretary of the party, Thankgod, said the governor has fulfilled all the requisite requirements for nomination and participation at the primary.

“He said the committee subsequently cleared Governor Adeleke as the sole aspirant for the party’s governorship ticket and concluded all required documentations with relevant bodies.

The committee chairman then presented a certificate of clearance to the governor, hailing him as a worthy gubernatorial aspirant of the party.

Responding, Governor Adeleke expressed appreciation to the screening committee and the entire party leadership, noting his preparedness to lead the party to victory in 2026.

“I am ready for the primary and I am ready for the general elections. We are winning by God’s grace”, Governor Adeleke affirmed.

Other members of the committee included Abdurahaman Muhammed, Abdulahi Sani Muhammed and Mrs Awogbade Rachael,” the statement obtained in Osogbo noted.

Similarly, Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Tuesday defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He announced his decision during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Fubara joins several governors who have also switched to the APC this year.

Recently, 17 members of the House of Assembly, loyal to former Governor Nyesom Wike and led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, announced their defection from the PDP to the APC, thereby altering the balance of power in the legislature.

Meanwhile, the Kabiru Turaki-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the defection of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi FubaraGovernor, Siminalayi Fubara, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the move as a “self-inflicted injury” and a culmination of choices the governor “willingly embraced.”

In a statement issued Tuesday night by National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, the PDP said Fubara’s exit merely affirmed the legal maxim volenti non fit injuria “to one who is willing, no harm is done.”