Osun guber aspirant, Falobi, pledges to re-engineer state for sustainable devt

As the Osun State governorship primary election draws closer, one of the aspirants, Dideolu Falobi, has shared his thoughts on Osun State, its future, opportunities and vision ahead.

Falobi, who spoke during an event tagged ”An evening with Dideolu Falobi and friends” and put together by ”

Dideolu Falobi Support Group,” said that his gubernatorial aspiration aimed at ”re-engineering Osun State for Peace, unity and sustainable development” adding that he will bring to governance his track records, training, and experience as an engineer in providing solutions to problems in the state.

The aspirant, a son of Iwoye-Ijesa in Oriade Local Council of Osun State, said that as an engineer and nation builder who has spent over three decades in demonstrating his capacity in the private sector.

And passion in the community sector, pledged to re-engineer Osun State with his engineering mindset, identify systematic problems, design efficient solutions and build resilient structures for long-term prosperity, adding that his vision is encapsulated in a detailed four points agenda of Reconstruction, Revitalisation, Reinforcement and Resourcefulness (RRR).

Falobi gave the assurance that there would be an unwavering focus on building and upgrading critical and social infrastructures necessary for a functioning society.

This, he said, would include urban renewal, quality education for all, as well as accessible and affordable health care.

He also said that there would be deliberate efforts towards creating wealth and opportunity for all citizens through economic diversification and jobs with emphasis on specific areas of agriculture and food security, tourism, culture and creative economy, among others.

Falobi, while reacting to the challenges of Diasporas in investing at home, said what the people in the Diaspora need is adequate guidance and there are rules about buying property which have to be followed, insisting that no investment would be lost in the country if due diligence is done.

He said he would be partnering with people in the Diaspora to attract funding for the development of the state.

The aspirant, who, however, promised to mobilise Osun indigenes abroad for investments in real estate, agriculture and healthcare, said he would also create what he called ”Osun Diaspora Bonds and SMEs” support schemes, establish a Diaspora office to coordinate investments, professional exchanges, and mentorships.