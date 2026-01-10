Osun NLC chairman, APC bicker over support for Adeleke’s re-election 

Against the build up to August 8 gubernatorial poll in Osun, the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Christopher Arapasopo, have disagreed over the latter’s declaration to mobilise votes for Governor Ademola Adeleke’s re-election.



Arapasopo, had during the interdenominational service held earlier in the week at Governor’s Office, vowed that workers in the state would vote massively to ensure that that Adeleke, who is the standard bearer of the Accord Party secures second term in office.



He said the resolve of the labour to back the governor during the forthcoming poll was informed by his laudable welfare policy for workers, pensioners and implementation of infrastructural projects and positive impacts in all key sectors in the state.



However, the APC, in a statement by its Director of Media and Information, in Osun, Kola Olabisi, on Friday, lampooned Arapasopo for turning himself into campaign manager for Adeleke’s re-election bid, contending that his partisanship ahead of the August 8 off cycle governorship poll is deplorable.

Describing the NLC leader’s position as shameful, he argued that though he had inalienable right to identify with any political party of his choice, vowing collective votes of Osun workers for governor’s re-election was shameful and deplorable.



The statement reads: “The show of shame embarked upon by the highly partisan Osun State NLC chairman during the interdenominational service of Governor Ademola Adeleke with the state civil servants when the supposed number one labour leader in the state turned himself to the campaign manager of the governor was a testimony to the fact that he has not only sold out to the incumbent governor but he is a gross misfit for such an exalted position of a labour leader in a complex state like the state of the virtuous.”