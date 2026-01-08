Oyedepo assumes office as DPP, vows evidence-driven prosecutions

Newly appointed Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation (DPPF), Rotimi Iseoluwa Oyedepo (SAN), has pledged to strengthen Nigeria’s public prosecution system through professionalism, independence, and strict adherence to the rule of law. He also expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Attorney-General of the Federation for the appointment.

Rotimi described the outpouring of goodwill, prayers, and congratulatory messages as deeply humbling, noting that the role represents a solemn national responsibility rather than a personal achievement.

“I am deeply grateful for the overwhelming goodwill, prayers, and congratulatory messages following my appointment as Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation,” he said.

The senior advocate also acknowledged the support he has received over the years from his mentors, colleagues at the Bar and on the Bench, law enforcement agencies, civil society organisations, friends, and family, describing their encouragement as instrumental to his professional journey.

According to him, his appointment comes at a critical time for the country’s criminal justice system and must be approached with a renewed sense of duty and reform-minded leadership.

“This appointment is a solemn call to service. I am firmly committed to strengthening public prosecution in Nigeria to meet our present national challenges and the demands of the future,” he said.

He outlined key priorities for his tenure, including prosecutorial independence, professionalism, efficiency, and strict compliance with the Constitution and the rule of law. He stressed that the credibility of the justice system largely depends on the integrity of prosecutorial decisions. Rotimi assured Nigerians that under his leadership, prosecutorial discretion would not be influenced by extraneous considerations.

“Prosecutorial decisions under my leadership will be guided solely by law, evidence, and the public interest, anchored on fairness, diligence, and integrity,” he said.

He further expressed optimism about collaboration across institutions, noting that effective public prosecution requires constructive engagement with stakeholders within and outside government.

“I look forward to constructive engagement and cooperation as we work together to build a credible, formidable, and future-ready public prosecution system for our nation,” he added.