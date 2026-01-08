Oyo ADC meets to strengthen party’s structures ahead of elections

Stakeholders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Coalition in Oyo State held a crucial meeting on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 in a bid to strengthen the party’s structures ahead of forthcoming elections.

The details of the meeting were disclosed in a statement signed by Protem ADC Coalition Publicity Secretary, Rotimi Johnson Ojasope, with the stakeholders reaffirming their commitment to unity and structural strengthening ahead of the party’s congresses.

Ojasope said some other far-reaching resolutions were reached towards building a strong, cohesive, and electorally viable party structure within Oyo State.

He added that at the end of the meeting, the following communiqué was unanimously adopted and hereby presented for public information: “Unity and Internal Cohesion: Stakeholders unanimously reaffirmed the necessity of unity, internal cohesion, and collective responsibility as the foundation for building a strong, credible, and sustainable ADC structure across the state.”

On strategic party focus, Ojasope said the meeting reiterated that the immediate focus of the ADC is the strengthening of its internal structures and strategic positioning ahead of forthcoming elections, with emphasis on discipline, coordination, and a clearly defined shared purpose among members.

Speaking on membership registration as priority, he said the stakeholders unanimously identified ADC membership registration as a top priority in preparation for the forthcoming Congress.

As such, members were encouraged to aggressively promote and facilitate widespread online and offline membership registration across all wards and local government areas.

Ahead of preparation for ADC congress, Ojasope said: “Members resolved to commence early and deliberate preparations towards the upcoming ADC Congress, ensuring robust and active participation at the ward, local government, and zonal levels.”

He also spoke about grassroots mobilization and messaging, explaining that: “The meeting emphasized the importance of sustained grassroots mobilization, continuous awareness creation, and structured engagement across wards, local governments, and zones to deepen party penetration and ensure uniformity of message statewide.”

On zonal and local government engagements, Ojasope said it was resolved that zonal engagements and local government outreach activities would be organized to harmonize efforts, improve coordination among stakeholders, and further strengthen the party’s presence and acceptance at the grassroots.

“Stakeholders expressed optimism that the implementation of these resolutions will significantly reposition the ADC as a formidable political force, driven by unity, discipline, and grassroots ownership,” he concluded.