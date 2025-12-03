PDP acted too late on expulsions, party now in precarious position – Aborisade

Amid ongoing turbulence in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), UK-based human rights lawyer and party chieftain, Chief Niyi Aborisade, has warned that the party’s late decision to expel key members has deepened its internal crisis and placed its electoral future in jeopardy.

Aborisade, reacting to the fallout of the recent expulsions, said the party should have taken decisive action much earlier rather than “at the eve of an election,” stressing that the delay has pushed the PDP into an avoidable state of uncertainty.

“PDP acted late to expel those who should have been expelled long ago. This should have been settled a long time ago and not at the eve of the election,” he said.

According to him, the PDP is now in a “precarious situation,” with unresolved court cases casting further doubt on its stability and cohesion ahead of the next polls.

“There are still court cases to which no one can predict the outcome. The party will definitely rise again after this shadow, but our fate is now uncertain in the next election unless we are able to resolve the matter amicably,” he added.

Aborisade described the defection of Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, as a troubling signal of the dangers confronting the party.

“A sitting governor has left us. He sees the danger ahead and does the wise thing. How many are yet to leave? Some are just barely clinging to the fabric that holds the party together,” he said.

He noted that Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, now bears the responsibility of leading a swift healing process within the party, describing the task before him as “herculean.”

Aborisade urged Makinde to seize the moment by capitalising on what he described as the “impending problems” within the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rebuild and strengthen the PDP.

“There is little time to rectify the situation, and we must act fast. Hope is fast fading, and act fast we must,” he warned, stressing that urgent reconciliation remains the only path to preventing further haemorrhage within the party.

Aborisade said this weeks after he appealed to Governor Makinde, former Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike and other warring leaders of the PDP to de-escalate tensions and urgently pursue reconciliation to save the PDP from further implosion.

It would be recalled that the party was embroiled in leadership crises before its purported National Convention in Ibadan over the weekend.

Reacting to the crises, Aborisade, in a statement, warned that the escalating hostilities following recent expulsions and counter-expulsions within the party pose a grave threat to its survival ahead of the 2027 general elections.