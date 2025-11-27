PDP Crisis: Lamido calls for dissolution of Ibadan convention

The former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has called for the dissolution of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ibadan Convention that produced former Minister Kabiru Turaki (SAN) as factional Chairman of the party.

Lamido insisted that no convention can be sanctioned by the constitution of the party to produce new national leadership when the Umar Damagum tenure is yet to expire.

Lamido, who is a member of the PDP Board of Trustees, called for the immediate constitution of a caretaker committee to manage the party pending resolution of the internal crisis.

Lamido claimed that Umar Damagun and the Sam Anyawu-led National Executive Council remain the leadership of the party until their tenure elapses on 8 December 2025.

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration made the position known when he received a forum of former PDP local government council Chairmen in Jigawa on Thursday at his Kano residence.

Lamido regretted the brewing confusion tearing the fabric of the opposition PDP into factions, noting that both Turaki and Mohammad Abdulrahman-led factions laying claim to control of the party must set aside differences for peaceful resolution.

“We can still address our differences amicably before it gets too late, and that is why I have suggested a dissolution of the Ibadan convention leaders and the setting up of a caretaker committee to check all these issues and bring back the party intact.

“It will always be in the interest of the party to resolve our crisis. We insulted each other and did all sorts of things, because of what? We are in the same party, then let’s all forgive each other and settle these issues in the interest of our party.

“If it means we, the leaders, should come together in one room, insult ourselves, beat each other and later reconcile, let it be. After the storm, it rains and then everywhere will be calm.

“Let’s agree that we offended ourselves and forgive each other. I have received your letter, I have seen it, but be patient once more. Let’s see what happens between now and 9 December.

“If we truly value our followers, we know your worth, then we will find a way out. If we fail, then we find another way too. Bala, Fintiri and Makinde have nothing to lose. If things persist, then we find our way,” Lamido said.

Reflecting on why he dragged the party to court, Lamido said, “I went to court not to insult the leadership of the party but to sustain its legacy and also to protect my fundamental rights that were tampered with.”

The PDP Chairman in Jigawa State, Hon. Ibrahim Babbandi, had earlier presented the communique of the forum of the former council Chairmen to Lamido.

According to Babbandi, the forum is worried over the ugly state of the PDP and asked Lamido to decide on the next line of his political direction in Jigawa State.