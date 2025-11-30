PDP demands Tinubu withdraw ambassadorial list, seeks nominees of ‘high moral standing’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised the newly released list of ambassadorial nominees submitted to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu, describing the selection as “scandalous,” “reprehensible,” and reflective of the administration’s values.

The party has therefore called on President Tinubu to withdraw the list and present new nominees who possess “stellar democratic credentials and high moral standing” capable of projecting Nigeria positively on the international stage.

The opposition party made the remarks in a statement on Sunday signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong.

According to the PDP, the list contains several individuals it claims are perceived negatively by Nigerians and the international community due to what it described as “integrity deficits” and “anti-democratic activities.”

The party argued that the President’s choice of nominees mirrors his own governance philosophy, insisting that “a nominee is a direct reflection of the values and estimation of the nominator.”

It added that the three-year delay in producing the ambassadorial list underscores what it called the administration’s “paucity of excellent people.”

One of the most contentious nominations, the party said, is that of former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

The PDP alleged that Yakubu’s tenure was marked by inconsistencies and unfulfilled assurances, claiming that the 2023 general elections contributed to what it termed the government’s current governance challenges.

Offering him an ambassadorial position, the party argued, represents a “skewed reward system” and signals to the new INEC leadership that flawed elections may be rewarded in the future.

The PDP further warned that the integrity of a country’s ambassadors significantly shapes its diplomatic reputation.

Appointing individuals with questionable political profiles, it said, risks damaging Nigeria’s global standing and undermining diplomatic relations.

The statement called for a renewed demand for transparency, accountability, and merit in federal appointments, emphasising that Nigeria “cannot afford a diplomatic all-time low.”

He said: “May we remind the President and all Nigerians that the respect a country gets from other countries cannot be separated from the integrity profile and public perception of both the President and the Ambassadors. So, appointing and sending ambassadors with tainted political profiles is not only a great disservice to Nigeria but a setup for a diplomatic all-time low.

“To this end, we demand that President Bola Tinubu withdraw the said list and renominate only those with stellar democratic credentials and high moral standing, capable of commanding global respect for the ambassadorial assignments.”