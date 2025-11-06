PDP in deep crisis but will rise again, says Aborisade

United Kingdom-based lawyer, human rights activist, and 2027 Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Oyo State, Chief Niyi Aborisade, on Thursday sounded the alarm over what he described as a deepening crisis within the opposition party.

There has been growing discontent within the PDP as it struggles to unify its ranks and rebuild public confidence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking with The Guardian in Ibadan, on the growing internal rifts, Aborisade warned that the PDP could not continue to pretend that all was well, stressing that the situation had “fermented” beyond control.

“There is a serious problem within our party. We cannot pretend that all is well when all is not well. This is a critical stage where we cannot afford prolonged internal wranglings. We must come together to defeat our enemy. Our party has been infiltrated. The hand indeed is the hand of Esau but the voice is that of Jacob,” Aborisade said.

The UK-based activist expressed concern over the exodus of PDP members to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that the defection of sitting governors, senators, and members of the House of Representatives was a troubling sign.

“You can imagine how many serving governors, senators and House of Reps members have decamped to APC. This is telling us something. Why should serving governors be decamping and still feel secure?” he asked.

Despite the turbulence, Aborisade expressed optimism that the PDP would eventually overcome its internal crises and reclaim its position as Nigeria’s leading political force.

“I still believe we shall overcome the current problems and resolve the internal power struggle. APC will soon see a mass departure of their members to PDP. When a lie runs for 20 years, one day the truth will catch up with it. Nemesis will soon catch up with APC and PDP will rise again,” he declared.

Meanwhile, an Oyo State High Court 5 sitting in Ibadan, presided over by Justice Ladiran Akintola, has directed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to go ahead with its national convention scheduled for November 15 to 16, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

To consolidate on preparations for the convention, the National Chairman, Umar Damagum, and some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) wrote to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) informing it of the suspension from office of the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu and others.

Again, the North-Central Zonal Working and Executive Committee sounded the alarm over what it described as an unfolding ‘political coup’ within the party, warning that some desperate elements were plotting to hijack its leadership through unconstitutional means.