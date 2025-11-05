PDP secures court order to proceed with national convention

• Damagum writes INEC on suspension of Anyanwu, others

• N-Central chapter warns against political coup, backs Damagum

• Party remains Nigeria’s leading opposition, says Doherty

An Oyo State High Court 5 sitting in Ibadan, presided over by Justice Ladiran Akintola, has directed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to go ahead with its national convention scheduled for November 15 to 16, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State.



To consolidate on preparations for the convention, the National Chairman, Umar Damagum, and some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) wrote to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) informing it of the suspension from office of the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu and others.



Again, the North-Central Zonal Working and Executive Committee sounded the alarm over what it described as an unfolding ‘political coup’ within the party, warning that some desperate elements were plotting to hijack its leadership through unconstitutional means.



Meanwhile, a former PDP governorship aspirant in Lagos State, Funso Doherty, claimed that despite the internal wrangling and massive defections that continue to plague the party, it remains Nigeria’s leading opposition party.

Justice Ladiran Akintola gave the order for the convention while ruling on an ex parte motion brought before the court by Folahan Adelabi, who sued as the claimant/applicant in suit number I/1336/2025.



The defendants in the case include the PDP, Damagum (for himself and members of the party’s NWC and National Executive Committee), the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri (for himself and members of the National Convention Organising Committee) and INEC.



In his ruling, Justice Akintola granted all the interim orders sought by the claimant, restraining the defendants or their agents from truncating or frustrating the conduct of the party’s scheduled national convention. The court also directed the PDP leadership to adhere strictly to the guidelines, timetable and schedule of activities earlier released for the convention.



Akintola stated that the claimant established a case warranting urgent judicial intervention and commended the claimant’s demonstration of transparency by filing a motion on notice for interlocutory injunction alongside the ex parte application.



The matter has been adjourned till November 10, 2025, for the hearing of the motion on notice.



Certified True Copy (CTC) of the enrolment of the order was signed by the Principal Registrar of the Oyo State High Court, Mrs S. O. Hammed, and issued at Ibadan under the seal of the court on November 3, 2025.



Others listed alongside Anyanwu in the letter to INEC are the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature; National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade; and Deputy National Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuoha.



The letter, dated November 4, 2025, stated that Anyanwu and the three national officers were suspended on Saturday, November 1, 2025, for alleged anti-party activities.



Another faction of the NWC, led by Anyanwu, had, in a countermove, suspended Damagum and four other national officers.



Other officers purportedly suspended by the Anyanwu camp, are the Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja; National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba; National Financial Secretary, Daniel Woyenguikoro; National Youth Leader, Sulaiman Kadade; and Deputy National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo.



Anyanwu, who addressed journalists on Saturday on behalf of the group, announced the PDP National Vice Chairman (North Central), Mohammed Abdulrahman, as the Acting National Chairman.

The North-Central PDP reaffirmed its loyalty to Damagum, insisting that recent moves to remove him were illegal, reckless and capable of plunging the PDP deeper into crisis.



The warning followed an emergency meeting of zonal leaders in Abuja, yesterday, to review the growing tension triggered by the October 31 judgment of Justice Omotosho of the Federal High Court, a ruling that has reignited factional battles within the main opposition party.



Reading the communiqué from the meeting, Secretary of North Central PDP, Francis Orogu, said the zone stood firmly against what a deliberate attempt to subvert the party’s constitution and undermine its internal democracy.



The zonal committee condemned in strong terms the purported removal of Damagum by four members of the NWC and the alleged appointment of Mohammed as Acting National Chairman, describing the development as ‘reckless, unconstitutional, and insulting.’



In an interview on a national TV yesterday, Doherty said the reports of PDP’s collapse were being exaggerated, noting credible opposition as fundamental to the survival of democracy.



“If you look at the landscape today, PDP is the main opposition to the APC. Despite all the defections, the largest group of governors you will find remaining is in the PDP. In the National Assembly, the largest group you will find is the PDP,” he stated.



Doherty alleged that the internal crisis causing division in the party was being fuelled by external forces who serve interests beyond its borders.

