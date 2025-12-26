PDP inaugurates caretaker committee in Oyo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday inaugurated a caretaker committee to oversee the affairs of the party in Oyo State, following the dissolution of the state executive by the party’s national leadership.

The inauguration ceremony, held in Ibadan, the state capital, marked a new phase in the party’s internal reorganisation in the state.

It would be recalled that the caretaker committee list was approved by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. A statement issued by Umar Bature, National Organising Secretary, had announced Prof. Abdulrahman Akinoso as chairman of the committee, while Dr Biola Olanipekun was named secretary.

According to the statement, the caretaker committee’s mandate took effect from December 24, 2025, and is in line with Section 21(2)(a–b) of the PDP constitution. The committee is expected to run the affairs of the party in Oyo State for a period not exceeding 30 days.

Other members of the committee include Mr Adio Dauda Tolani, Hon. Ali Hammed Okesola, Prince Adewale Lukuman Adewale, Mr Tunde Sikiru Adeniran, Alhaja Risikat Kola Popoola, Hon. Kabiru Adesokan, Hon. Yekini Adebisi Toyosi, Hon. Rotimi Adewuyi, Hon. Musbau Olayowola, Hon. Oyewole Olaosebikan, Hon. Abideen Olarewaju, Comrade Akinloye Oyeniyi, Chief Bili Muraina, Hon. Dauda Ramon Bamibeke and Barrister Babatunde Akinola.

Thirteen of the appointees took the oath of office administered by Barrister Kehinde Adebayo in Ibadan.

Speaking after the inauguration, the Chairman, Akinoso, pledged that the caretaker committee would be guided by transparency, inclusiveness and strict adherence to the party’s constitution. He described the inauguration as a landmark development in the history of the PDP in Oyo State, noting that the committee had been tasked with stabilising the party and rebuilding its structures.

He explained that the committee had been mandated to pilot the party’s affairs and strengthen its structures at ward, local government and state levels, with a focus on deepening internal democracy.

According to him, the assignment, approved by the NWC under the leadership of Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed, is aimed at transparent membership mobilisation, credible delegate elections and fair leadership representation across all levels of the party.

Akinoso disclosed that activities to implement the committee’s mandate would commence on January 9, 2026, in line with directives from the NWC.

“I am fully aware of the enormous responsibilities attached to this assignment. Despite the challenges, my team and I will strive to achieve meaningful success within the stipulated time frame,” he said.

The caretaker committee chairman expressed confidence that his experience as a former youth leader at both state and national levels, a trade unionist, a career public servant of about three decades and a seasoned party organiser would help him steer the committee effectively.

He assured party members that all stakeholders would be consulted in decision-making, stressing that leaders, women and youths would be fully recognised and carried along.

With the 2027 general elections in view, Akinoso said rebuilding the PDP’s internal structures was critical to positioning the party for electoral success in Oyo State. He added that grievances among aggrieved members would be addressed to foster unity and cohesion.

He also reaffirmed that the decision of the party’s 103rd National Executive Committee meeting of November 18, 2025, which dissolved the Oyo State executive, remained valid and binding. Consequently, he urged members of the dissolved executive to hand over all party property in their possession to the secretary of the newly inaugurated caretaker committee.

Speaking earlier, the Caretaker Committee National Women Leader of the party, Prof. Adenike Ogunshe, said PDP would bounce back strongly.

Prof. Ogunshe said the constitution of the caretaker committee became imperative to give the party a new lease of life.