PDP leaders drag Oyo judge before NJC

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have petitioned the National Judicial Council (NJC), demanding urgent disciplinary action against Justice A.L. Akintola of the Oyo State High Court over what it described as “acts of judicial recklessness, impunity, and gross misconduct.”

In a petition dated November 5, 2025, and acknowledged by the office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria on November 6, party stakeholders, including Hon. Austine Nwachukwu, Hon. Amah Abraham Nnanna, and Turnah Alabh George, called on the NJC to probe the judge’s conduct in a recent ex parte order issued on November 4.

Justice Akintola, according to the petitioners, had granted an ex parte order permitting the PDP to hold its national convention in Ibadan on November 15 and 16, an order the petitioners believed directly contradicts a subsisting judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Abuja court, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2120/2025, delivered on October 31, had expressly restrained the PDP from conducting the convention on the same dates.

The petitioners described Justice Akintola’s decision as “a brazen violation of judicial hierarchy,” arguing that he effectively sat on appeal over the judgment of a court of coordinate jurisdiction—an action they warned could erode public confidence in the judiciary.

“This disturbing development not only undermines the sanctity of the rule of law but also threatens the integrity of the Nigerian judiciary,” the petition reads in part.

“If left unchecked, it could set a dangerous precedent where judicial officers become instruments of political expediency rather than impartial arbiters of justice.”

They urged the NJC to act with the same swiftness it demonstrated in similar cases involving judicial misconduct in Rivers and Imo States, stressing that prompt intervention was necessary to restore public faith in the judiciary.

“The NJC must reaffirm its commitment to discipline and impartiality by ensuring that errant judicial officers are held accountable without delay,” the petitioners stated.

Reiterating their confidence in the Chief Justice of Nigeria’s leadership, they maintained that “the judiciary must remain the last hope of the common man, not a willing tool for those seeking to subvert justice.”

The petitioners expressed hope that the NJC would treat the matter with urgency to reinforce the principle that “no one—no matter how highly placed—is above the law.”

In other news, Justice Ladiran Akintola on Monday again adjourned the hearing of a Motion on Notice in the suit filed by Folahan Malomo Adelabi against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its Acting National Chairman, and other respondents.

The case, which has garnered political attention ahead of the party’s National Convention, will now proceed on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, following the court’s decision to allow all parties additional time to file and exchange necessary documents.

Justice Akintola, after listening to submissions from counsels representing both sides, stressed the importance of properly filing all relevant documents before substantive proceedings could begin.