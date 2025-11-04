PDP: Police shut Wadata Plaza, Legacy House as Mohammed assumes office

A fresh wave of tension swept through the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja yesterday, following the dramatic entry of Abdulrahman Mohammed as the Acting National Chairman of the party.

The leadership crisis deepened as security operatives sealed off both the party’s National Secretariat at Wadata Plaza and the Legacy House, headquarters of the National Convention Organising Committee, after Mohammed assumed office.

Mohammed, who arrived at the Secretariat in the company of other key officers, including the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, declared that he had formally assumed office, promising to heal internal divisions and restore unity to the opposition party.

Addressing journalists after taking charge, Mohammed unveiled a three-point agenda focused on reconciling warring factions, repositioning the party for greater discipline, and organising an all-inclusive National Convention to elect a substantive National Working Committee (NWC) after the conduct of pending congresses at all levels.

“My job here as Acting National Chairman is simple: heal the party of its wounds and end factionalisation; reposition the party and make it law-abiding; and plan an all-inclusive National Convention to elect a properly constituted NWC after completing the outstanding congresses at the zonal, state, local government and ward levels,” Mohammed said.

Saying his decision to step in was at the behest of “very critical stakeholders”, the Acting chairman expressed concern over the PDP’s declining fortunes, which he blamed on “poor leadership and internal wrangling” under the outgoing National Chairman, Umar Damagum.

“We are all aware of the present pitiable state of our glorious party because of the actions and inactions of our leaders and members. From being the ruling party for 16 uninterrupted years, we have become an opposition party for over 10 years now — weakened by defections of governors, legislators and council chairmen,” he lamented.

According to him, the PDP must return to its founding ideals and to the people, insisting that “a new dawn and rebirth have come” for the once-dominant political party.

MEANWHILE, heavily armed officers arrived at the Wadata Plaza in the early hours, ordering staff and journalists to vacate before locking the gates and taking up positions around the complex.

Not long after, another team of policemen shut the Legacy House in Maitama, effectively paralysing operations at the two key centres of the opposition party.

Journalists, who attempted to gain access to the Legacy House, were told by police personnel on duty that they had “standing instruction from above” not to allow anyone entry.

The sudden security clampdown rattled party members and heightened tension nationwide. It came just hours after Mohammed’s controversial emergence as Acting Chairman, a development that has further widened the cracks within the party’s NWC.

According to insiders, the heavy security presence was a pre-emptive measure to avert possible clashes between rival factions.

“There were intelligence reports suggesting both camps might attempt to occupy the building at the same time,” a senior party source revealed.

Mohammed’s takeover, reportedly backed by a section of the NWC loyal to a former South-South governor, followed days of intense lobbying and behind-the-scenes manoeuvres. His camp accuses the ousted leadership of high-handedness, while he has promised to restore order and reposition the PDP ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Reactions have been sharply divided. Supporters see his assumption of office as a chance to end months of paralysis in the party’s leadership, while opponents denounce it as a brazen power grab.

Tension escalated further in the afternoon when PDP staff staged a walkout from the secretariat, protesting against “total confusion” over the rival leadership claims. They vowed not to resume work until the crisis is resolved.

As of press time, both Wadata Plaza and Legacy House remained under lock and key, with armed operatives maintaining tight security.

Meanwhile, loyalists of both factions were said to be holding separate strategy meetings at undisclosed locations.