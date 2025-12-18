PDP will take over Ekiti government in 2026 – Oluyede

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the June 20, 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State, Dr Wole Oluyede, has said that he would win the 2026 governorship election by defeating Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

Oluyede, an Australia-based medical doctor, officially received his Certificate of Return from the Kabiru Taminu Turaki-led National Working Committee of the party in Abuja on Wednesday, 10 December.

He spoke at the party’s secretariat in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Wednesday at a stakeholders’ parley with the leaders of the party drawn from the three senatorial districts of the state.

Oluyede said, “All of you are here today because of the love you have for me and the PDP. I thank all of you who are here today, the party members and the entire people of Ekiti State, for the unalloyed support you have demonstrated so far.

“This shows that Ekiti PDP is ready and prepared to take over this state by 20 June 2026 by the special grace of God. PDP is known to be a progressive party with lots of goodies for the benefit of the people.

“Today is a day of joy. Some people said we were not going to have a candidate for this election, but I am here today presenting myself and my Certificate of Return to you as the PDP gubernatorial candidate for the 2026 election.

“I urge you to continue to support me and transform the love you have for me into votes come 20 June 2026. I will be holding the position of Governor in trust on behalf of the people of Ekiti State next year by the special grace of God, and I promise to deliver a quality life to the people of the state.”

While promising to run an issue-based campaign, he hinted that his government will prioritise the creation of wealth, improve the health sector, and ensure commercial and industrial farming, among other initiatives in the state.

“My campaign would be issue-based. In the area of infrastructure, we are nowhere to be found. We are not creating wealth, and I will always talk about that. Our people are not creating wealth, and we need to change that mindset.

“We are going to look into the health sector. The health sector can do better than what it is doing now.

“Also, Ekiti is an agrarian society. So, our wealth creation will centre around agriculture. Agriculture does not mean sustenance farming. We are going to do commercial and industrial farming.”

Oluyede charged party members and the people of Ekiti State who do not have Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to register in the ongoing registration exercise.

In his remarks, the South West Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chief Sanya Atofarati, appreciated God for the intervention. “On behalf of the South West of the PDP, please tell Governor Biodun Oyebanji to begin to write his handover note.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the PDP in the state, Tunji Odeyemi, said Oluyede is a candidate who has what it takes to win the coming poll.

“Whoever watched television on Wednesday, 10 December, must have seen the various dignitaries that attended the official presentation of the Certificate of Return to Dr Wole Oluyede at the Sheu Musa Yar’Adua Hall in Abuja.

“The race to the Government House in 2026 has started in earnest, not just today, but the climax of it was what happened in Abuja on 10 December. I was there when the Certificate of Return was issued to our candidate.”

The former Chairman of Ado-Ekiti Local Government, Hon. Deji Ogunsakin, expressed optimism that the candidate would secure victory in next year’s election.

“This is the end of APC in Ekiti State. You are the next Governor of Ekiti State come 2026 by the special grace of God.”