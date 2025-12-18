Ex Sokoto gov, Bafarawa’s PDP loyalists defect to APC

Former Governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa’s political loyalists, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections, Hon. Sagir Bafarawa, have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The chairman of the political movement in the state, Professor Muhammad Hamza Maishanu Yabo, said their decision to join the ruling party was a collective one after several months of consultations.

He noted that the political movement will support Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s administration and ensure his re-election in 2027.

“This decision was taken because of Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s resilience in delivering dividends of democracy to the people of Sokoto and the dignity and humility with which he treats our principal,” Yabo said.

According to him, the supporters resolved to back the state government, noting that Bafarawa himself was a key co-founder of the APC and that his followers were acting in line with that legacy.

Also speaking, the former governor, Bafarawa, said he has retired from active partisan politics and is now an elder statesman.

“Since quitting the PDP, I announced my retirement from active politics and distanced myself from taking any political appointment,” he said. “I am now an elder statesman who only gives and airs opinions on issues that border on the country’s prosperity.”

He clarified that while he has thousands of supporters across Sokoto State with political ambitions, he has consistently told them that he is no longer involved in active politics.

“They sought to know where my focus is, and I told them clearly that I am no longer in active politics. When they insisted and, based on their own convictions, decided to join the APC, I told them that wherever they choose to be politically, I would always wish them well,” Bafarawa explained.

“I am willing and ready to support their choice and will be the last person in the state to oppose Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto for his loyalty to and respect for me as a father.”

Reflecting on his political journey of about five decades ago, he recalled his role in mentoring several leaders who later became governors of Sokoto State, including Yahaya Abdulkareem, Aliyu Wamakko, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, and the incumbent, Ahmed Aliyu.