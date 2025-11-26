Plateau APC women oppose Mutfwang’s alleged decampment bid

Plateau State All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Wing yesterday protested the alleged moves of Governor Caleb Mutfwang to decamp to their party.



The protesters, who gathered in their hundreds at the Secretariat Bridge Junction in Jos, also endorsed President Bola Tinubu’s second term bid.



Addressing newsmen, the leader of the women’s group, Elizabeth Samson Yerse, who is also coordinator of Tinubu Torch Bearers, cautioned some people within her fold against wooing Mutfwang to defect to the APC.



She stated, “It has been on record that the governor said he will never join the APC. He even went ahead and called the party an evil political party. He called the APC an evil political party.



“Let it be clearly understood. We in the All Progressives Congress, especially the women wing, do not want Governor Caleb Mutfwang to join our party.”