Plateau APC women reject Mutfwang’s alleged defection plans

The Plateau State All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Wing on Tuesday protested against the alleged moves by Governor Caleb Mutfwang to decamp to their party.

The women who gathered in their hundreds at the Secretariat Bridge Junction in Jos also endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s bid for a second term.

Addressing newsmen, the leader of the women group, Hon. Elizabeth Samson Yerse, who is also the coordinator of Tinubu Torch Bearers, cautioned some people within its fold who want to woo Governor Mutfwang into the APC, saying that they should desist from doing that.

She said, “It has been on record that the governor said he will never join the APC. He even went ahead and called the party an evil political party.

“Let it be clearly understood. We in the All Progressives Congress, especially the women wing, do not want Governor Caleb Mutfwang to join our party.”

She added that “APC is not a political haven for leaders who have failed to stabilise their own party. APC is not a dumping ground for politicians running from the crises they created.

“We say this with all sense of responsibility. Governor Caleb Mutfwang, we do not want you in the APC, not now, not later, not in any political rearrangement.

“Your style of leadership is not compatible with the disciplined, forward-looking direction of our party. You cannot disengage the youth of Plateau State, the leaders of tomorrow, who were employed by the former Governor Senator Simon Bako Lalong, and expect to be accepted into our party.”

She said that the women’s wing of the APC rejects his bid to join the party because they do not want division, indiscipline, or sabotage of the effort their national chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has put into making the great party an envy of every right-minded Nigerian.

Also, the immediate past elected Councillors Forum of Nigeria, Plateau State Chapter, has rejected Mutfwang’s decision to join the APC in the state.

Addressing journalists on Monday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat in Jos, the forum’s chairman, Hon. Dabit John Dashe, assisted by his secretary, Hon. Choji Williams Musho, addressed a press statement issued on November 18, 2025, by a non-existent and faceless group claiming to be the Coalition of Concerned Former APC Councillors and Grassroots mobilizers (CFACGM).

“This group has called on Governor Caleb Mannaseh Mutfwang to join the APC. We view this as a desperate attempt by the governor and his agents to smuggle him into the party through the back door.”

Dashe said, “We urge the general public to note that this group does not represent the interests of either the former nor the present councillors in Plateau State.

“The governor has consistently stated that there is no APC in Plateau State and has no intention of joining a party on the verge of collapse. His recent desperation to join the APC is therefore puzzling.”