Pro-Tinubu chants won’t secure second term, Wike tells Fubara

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has openly berated Governor Siminalayi Fubara, declaring that chanting pro-President Bola Tinubu slogans would not earn anyone a political ticket.

Wike, who was in the state for Yuletide, spoke yesterday at a reception in Emohua Local Council Area, where he accused the governor of reneging on a political agreement, despite an earlier peace deal.

Although he avoided mentioning Fubara by name, the minister made pointed remarks widely interpreted as directed at the governor.

Wike said: “Shouting ‘On your mandate we stand’ will not make anybody governor,” insisting that loyalty must be proven when it matters, not after political battles have been won.

He warned against underestimating the political influence of the Ikwerre axis, comprising Port Harcourt City, Obio/Akpor, Emohua, and Ikwerre local councils, stressing that the area remains decisive in Rivers politics.

“Nobody should joke with the Ikwerre people. Even if it will take our blood, we will not retreat,” Wike said, recalling past political confrontations. “In 2019, we were threatened by the military, but did it work? No.”

The former Rivers governor also dismissed suggestions that distributing state resources could resolve political disagreements.

“Let anyone carry all the money in Rivers State and share it; it won’t work. Agreement is agreement,” he declared. Wike accused unnamed actors of political duplicity, saying: “If you cannot keep a simple agreement—today you say one thing, tomorrow another—it cannot work. Playing wayo with us will not work.”

His comments came less than 24 hours after a Thanksgiving Service organised by a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudum Nwuche, in Ahoada East Local Council Area, where Wike announced that he and his allies would “resume full politics” in January 2026 and would be visiting Rivers State more frequently.

He maintained that support for Tinubu was no longer in doubt, insisting that the slogan “On your mandate we stand” had meaning only in 2023, when political risks were high.

“I am an unrepentant Ikwerre man. I will not deny where I come from, whether heaven falls or not,” Wike said, assuring his supporters that the Ikwerre ethnic group would remain relevant in national politics.

He attributed Tinubu’s electoral success in Rivers State to votes from Ikwerre-speaking Local Councils, warning that attempts to sideline them would be resisted.

“Nigerians want Rivers’ money; they know how to go about it. But no matter how much you collect, it won’t work,” he said.

Wike urged his supporters to remain calm but resolute. The minister also used the occasion to thank leaders and supporters in Emohua, singling out the council Chairman, Chido Lyold, for standing by him despite provocation.

He described ingratitude as something “God detests,” saying he had returned not to play politics but to express appreciation for loyalty during difficult times.

Wike further thanked President Tinubu for appointing him FCT minister, describing the decision as historic and deserving of continued support.

Meanwhile, Fubara has maintained silence despite the minister’s provocative comments.