Rivers residents appeal to political leaders to rethink impeachment move

Residents of Rivers State have decried what they described as growing political instability in the state, warning that the renewed impeachment move against Governor Siminalayi Fubara signals further retrogression and is ill-timed.

The concerns followed the initiation of fresh impeachment proceedings by the Rivers State House of Assembly against Governor Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu.

The latest development marks the third impeachment attempt against the governor, following earlier moves on October 30, 2023, and March 17, 2025.

In the new action, 26 lawmakers accused the governor of gross misconduct, including alleged spending of public funds without an approved budget.

The Guardian notes that the renewed impeachment push comes amid heightened political tension in the state, following the return of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to Rivers State since the festive season. His public statements have appeared to confirm the collapse of the peace deal brokered by President Bola Tinubu on September 18, 2025.

During his “thank you” tour of local government areas, Wike reportedly vowed that the state would “correct the mistakes of 2023,” while stressing that occupying the office of governor does not automatically confer leadership of a political party or guarantee electoral tickets.

Reacting to the latest impeachment move, a former Special Adviser to then Governor Wike, Opunabo Inko-Tariah, described the development as “quite unfortunate,” blaming the resurgence of political hostilities on what he termed unnecessary power struggles.

He accused the minister of allegedly using members of the House of Assembly to pursue personal political interests, arguing that Rivers State does not need renewed political turmoil at a time residents are grappling with economic and social challenges.

“We do not need this now. The people are tired of the constant political crises. This whole saga is not in the interest of Rivers people; it is egocentric and self-serving,” he said.

He further urged President Tinubu to intervene by calling the minister to order, warning that what he described as “premature political campaigns disguised as thanksgiving tours” could further destabilise the state.

Similarly, an entrepreneur and auto mechanic in the state, Mr Akinwatimi Akinola Joshua, expressed displeasure over the unfolding situation, noting that economic activities had slowed significantly.

“Businesses have slowed down drastically. Nothing is moving. Since the state of emergency, the state has stagnated. The House of Assembly and all political actors should give peace a chance and allow the governor to complete his tenure,” he said.

Also speaking, a trader at Mile One Market, Mrs Caroline Ibinabo, said it was disheartening that the political class appeared unwilling to allow residents enjoy a period of stability.

She called on all parties to embrace peace, stressing that Rivers State urgently needs development rather than prolonged political battles.