Rivers lawmakers return ₦100,000 gifts from Fubara

Members of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly on Tuesday returned ₦100,000 each, which they described as unsolicited and unapproved transfers credited to their personal bank accounts on the instruction of the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

The lawmakers made this known in a statement issued in Port Harcourt and signed by the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Petitions and Complaints, Hon. Enemi George.

According to the statement, the transfers were received on December 30, 2025, prompting immediate internal consultations within the legislature.

The Assembly said it took “prompt and decisive steps” to formally refund the entire sum to the account of the Rivers State Government after confirming that the funds were neither appropriated nor approved by the House.

The lawmakers hinged their action on constitutional provisions governing public finance, stressing that the Rivers State House of Assembly, as an institution established by law, is duty-bound to ensure that all public expenditures strictly comply with due process, including legislative scrutiny and approval.

The development adds another layer to the simmering institutional disagreement in Rivers State, as the Assembly reiterated its insistence on strict adherence to constitutional provisions governing public finance, accountability, and the separation of powers.

“The Rivers State House of Assembly maintains that all public expenditures must follow due process, including legislative approval,” the statement read, underscoring the legislature’s position that no arm of government is above constitutional checks and balances.

The House further alleged that since assuming office in 2023, Governor Fubara has consistently drawn funds from the Consolidated Revenue Account of Rivers State without legislative approval.

The lawmakers claimed that such actions have persisted despite repeated warnings from the Assembly, a judgment of the Supreme Court, and what they described as clear constitutional provisions on the separation of powers.

While reiterating that the refunds were made to safeguard the integrity of the Assembly, the statement emphasized that the decision was taken with the leave of the Speaker and the collective resolve of the House.

In a stern warning, the Assembly cautioned civil servants and other officials of the Rivers State Government against what it described as collaboration in unconstitutional practices.

George noted that the legislature had become aware of what it termed “unlawful conducts” by government staff who allegedly connive to contravene the Constitution and the laws of Rivers State.

The House assured residents of the state that it would remain steadfast in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities, pledging not to relent in its oversight role despite ongoing tensions between the executive and legislative arms of government.