Rivers: Wike-Fubara rift deepens as parties mobilise support for 2027

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has stated that his political camp is collapsing all existing structures in Rivers State ahead of the 2027 general elections to ensure victory and mobilise support for President Bola Tinubu.



Wike also attributed the growing attacks against him to what he described as his “sterling performance” in public office, adding that he was determined to correct political missteps made in the state during the 2023 elections.



His comments come amid renewed political tension in Rivers State, following the protracted crisis between him and his political protégé, Governor Siminalayi Fubara. The rift between both men, which began less than six months after Fubara assumed office, has continued to deepen.



Wike has insisted that the governor must adhere to the terms of an agreement reached during a peace deal brokered in September 2025. The Guardian gathered that part of the agreement included a clause that the governor would not seek a second term, an allegation Wike said Fubara had breached.



The minister spoke on Wednesday during a New Year visit to Abua/Odual Local Council Area of the state.



“I deliberately chose the first day of the first month of the year to visit Abua/Odual because anything that affects this council affects me. When there is unity, there is progress. I am happy with the peace and unity I see here,” he said.



Reaffirming his support for Tinubu, Wike said: “We have made up our minds to support the President, just as we did in 2023. In politics, sometimes you make mistakes, but once you realise a mistake has been made, you correct it immediately. We will correct the mistake we made as far as this state is concerned.”



He urged his supporters to remain firm and resolute ahead of 2027. The former Rivers State governor also took a swipe at the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Azuta-Mbata, who recently criticised him, challenging the former lawmaker to account for his eight years in the Senate.



“I have heard the ranting of someone calling me ‘semi-literate’. At least it is semi, not full illiterate,” Wike said. “He said I was washing his car. Fine. Someone who once washed a car went on to become chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Council, governor for eight years, and a two-time minister.”

MEANWHILE, the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has urged residents to remain composed and united despite heightened political tension.



The governor assured that his administration will neither be distracted nor cowed by what he termed the “sounds of war”. Fubara gave the assurance in his New Year message to the people of Rivers State during the crossover service held at the Chapel of Everlasting Grace, the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He said his government would continue to rely on prayers, patience and peaceful engagement as its guiding principles for leadership and governance in 2026, rather than confrontation.



Fubara reflected on the first two years of his administration, describing the period as challenging and turbulent, with internal pressures that slowed developmental progress.



However, he noted that Rivers State survived the phase without collapsing, attributing the resilience of the state to divine help and the collective strength of its people.



He expressed optimism that the New Year would bring stability, renewed direction and faster development.



Calling on residents to ignore political intimidation and distractions, the governor referenced the biblical experience of Prophet Elijah, encouraging the people to focus on the “still small voice” of God instead of being unsettled by threats and provocations.