Senator Adamu still our member, says Nasarawa APC

The Nasarawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has refuted as false and misleading claims trending on social media that a former National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a statement signed by the party’s State Organising Secretary and Coordinator of the APC e-membership registration exercise, Hassan Abubakar, and obtained by our correspondent in Lafia on Friday, the Nasarawa State chapter said the information was not true, adding that it was the handiwork of political enemies aiming to tarnish the image of the elder statesman.

The party described the reports as baseless propaganda deliberately aimed at misleading the public and causing confusion and tension within the APC.

The statement, in part, reads that Senator Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa State, is a man of integrity and high reputation who would never do such a thing, affirming that he remains a committed and card-carrying member of the APC.

According to the statement, “For the avoidance of doubt, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, at no time, defected, contemplated defection, or associated himself with any other political party.”

Abubakar, however, explained that the photograph being circulated online as evidence of the alleged defection was taken during the ongoing APC e-membership registration and revalidation exercise, a nationwide programme aimed at strengthening the party’s database and internal democracy.

He said the image clearly showed Sen. Adamu revalidating his APC membership in line with the party’s constitutional processes and reform agenda.

The party described the attempt by unnamed individuals to misrepresent a legitimate party activity as a defection as irresponsible and politically desperate, adding that such actions amounted to deliberate misinformation.

The statement added that Sen. Adamu’s loyalty and contributions to the growth, development and stability of the APC are well documented and remain unquestionable.

The party called on its members, the media and the general public to disregard the claims and rely only on verified information from credible sources.

It reaffirmed that the APC in Nasarawa State and across the country remains united and focused on advancing progressive governance.

In other news, the Rivers Restoration Movement (RRM) has warned that recent remarks attributed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, critical of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, could undermine President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s electoral prospects in Rivers State ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a joint statement signed by its Director-General, Hon. Johnson Georgewill, and Secretary, Mrs Sarima Akpata, the political advocacy group described Basiru’s comments as careless and infla

RRM said it would have ordinarily ignored the statements but decided to respond because of Rivers State’s strategic importance in national elections. The group noted that Rivers remains a critical battleground, with its political stability having far-reaching implications for the ruling party and the President.