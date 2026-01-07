APC has no right to complain about Wike, says PDP

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that the details

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that the details

• Wike-led PDP faction gives APC national secretary 48 hours to apologise

• Jonathan pledges deeper involvement in PDP affairs, Turaki says

The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to Nyesom Wike has asked Ajibola Basiru, National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to apologise to the FCT Minister within 48 hours.

On Monday, Basiru asked Wike to resign his appointment and focus on what he described as an “obsession” with Rivers State politics.

Wike had earlier asked the APC National Secretary to stay off Rivers politics.

In a statement issued yesterday and signed by Etim Isong, the factional Zonal Publicity Secretary of the PDP South-South, the group condemned what it described as Basiru’s “personal attack” on Wike.

The faction said Basiru’s remarks were inappropriate and capable of undermining the administration of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

The statement said it was perplexing that Basiru, who “failed to produce a governor for the APC” in Osun State in 2023, would seek to question Wike’s political relevance in Rivers State.

“To imply that Minister Wike’s support for President Tinubu is no different from that of other non-APC supporters is a clear indicator of amateurish political judgment,” the statement read.

“Senator Basiru’s call for the resignation of a performing minister like Nyesom Wike portrays him as an opponent of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and an enemy of the Nigerian state,” the statement added.

The PDP faction said Basiru was unfit to occupy the office of APC National Secretary and called on him to resign.

The group also accused Basiru of attempting to deploy divide-and-rule tactics in Rivers State politics, warning that such efforts would fail.

“He has 48 hours to issue a full apology to Minister Nyesom Wike and the people of Rivers State,” the statement said.

The faction warned that failure to apologise could result in Basiru being declared persona non grata in Rivers State.

The group described Wike as a national leader of the PDP whose influence in Rivers politics remains decisive.

The statement noted that even Siminalayi Fubara recognises Wike as the political leader who built the structure that produced him as governor.

The faction said the APC could not downplay Wike’s role in Rivers politics or his impact on electoral outcomes, including the 2023 election.

“In politics, ingratitude is an offence, and biting the finger that prepares your meal is an even more unforgivable offence,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, a day after warning that his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should not be taken for granted by senior officials of the All Progressives Congress, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, yesterday appeared to pull back from further public attacks on the party’s national leadership as his thank-you tour reached Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The softer tone, however, did not extend to his protracted political battle in Rivers, as Wike remained defiant in his determination to politically dislodge Governor Siminalayi Fubara, declaring that the “mistake” of 2023 would not be repeated.

Speaking in Abonnema, headquarters of Akuku-Toru, Wike told supporters that the visit was to thank them for their role in delivering Rivers votes for Tinubu in the last election.

“This is the only state where the two major parties are working together to make sure that we return the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

He described the political alignment in Rivers as unique, adding, “This coalition is not available in any other state other than Rivers State. In Rivers State, we are no longer talking about a party; we are talking about Renewed Hope family.”

Wike assured his supporters that his political machinery remained intact and prepared for future contests.

“I can assure you that after returning Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we will return every other person that we say will run election. All the generals, all the people who know how to do it are here.

“The mistake we made in 2023 will not be repeated, you can take that to the bank,” he said, urging his followers to obey local political leaders.

The FCT minister later reaffirmed his loyalty to Tinubu in a post on X, saying his Rivers political structure remained fully committed to the President ahead of 2027.

Wike’s renewed pledge comes amid escalating tension with the APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, over political influence in Rivers State.

You’ve no right to complain about Wike, PDP tells APC

This came as the mainstream Peoples Democratic Party said the ruling All Progressives Congress has no right to complain about the conduct of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

In a statement issued yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, the PDP said the ruling party must manage the political consequences of its own actions in Rivers State.

According to the PDP, Wike is no longer a member of the party, accusing the APC of knowingly engaging him for political advantage, only to raise objections now that the relationship has become problematic.

“The National Secretary of the APC may genuinely not know who is or is not a member of the PDP, and may therefore be relying on outdated information suggesting that Wike was a PDP member.

“Wike was expelled from the PDP, along with his supporters, and that is why we sympathise with the problem the APC has brought upon itself by engaging Wike — someone they now lack the moral or legal standing to disown.

“The law does not allow you to benefit from a wrong you created, nor can you complain of a voluntary injury. You cannot complain about an act you willingly undertook. So they should manage the situation they have created. After all, what was once seen as an asset has now become a liability, and they must deal with it,” the party said.

Ememobong rejected attempts to draw the PDP into the controversy, noting that the conduct now being criticised was previously applauded when it appeared to serve the APC’s interests.

“As for his (Basiru’s) comments, he should not drag the PDP into this. It is the same conduct he is now complaining about. When he was engaging in this conduct in a way that favoured the APC, they were jubilating and laughing. This same National Secretary did not complain even once.

“I have looked closely at his (Basiru’s) so-called activist credentials. We must be able to look at issues beyond partisan lines. When something is wrong, it is wrong. As a citizen, and as the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, if someone engages in anti-party activity or aligns with another party, I will call that person out. I will say clearly: this does not look good. Either leave that party and join us, or remain independent and support us openly,” he said.

Ememobong maintained that the APC alone benefited from whatever political gains arose from Wike’s actions and must therefore deal with the fallout.

Jonathan pledges deeper involvement in PDP affairs, Turaki says

Relatedly, former President Goodluck Jonathan has assured the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party of his continued and more active involvement in the affairs of the party, the Chairman of the Seyi Makinde-backed PDP, Kabiru Turaki, said yesterday.

Turaki spoke after a closed-door meeting between members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and Jonathan at his Maitama residence in Abuja. He said the visit was to formally introduce members of the newly elected NWC to the former president and brief him on developments within the party since their election at the national convention held in Ibadan last November.

“We came to visit one of our very important leaders, former President Ebele Jonathan,” Turaki said. “We briefed him on the state of the party, the challenges and the prospects.”

The delegation included former governors, members of the Board of Trustees, founding fathers and mothers of the party, the Forum of State Chairmen and other party leaders, including former ministers.

Turaki said Jonathan reaffirmed his loyalty to the PDP and expressed gratitude to the party for its role in his political career.

“He assured us that he remains a card-carrying member of the PDP, that he is still active and will even be more active in the activities and affairs of the party,” Turaki said.

“The former president acknowledged that the PDP has done everything that can be done for an individual and that he still feels obligated to the party.”

He described Jonathan’s remarks as reassuring, particularly as the party prepares for off-season governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states and the 2027 general elections.

Turaki insisted that the PDP remains Nigeria’s leading opposition party and a viable platform for winning elections, adding that the new leadership was determined to return the party to its grassroots, ensure inclusivity and end impunity.

“This party belongs to the Nigerian people,” he said. “We will listen to Nigerians and give them what they want. There will be a level playing ground, inclusivity, and we will not allow anyone to take what does not belong to them.”

Responding to questions on whether Jonathan was concerned about ongoing legal battles affecting the party, Turaki said the former president had been fully briefed. He added that, as a senior lawyer, he explained the issues before the courts and their prospects, noting that Jonathan remained confident in the PDP’s future despite the challenges.

On concerns about the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Turaki said there was no problem with the electoral body, maintaining that it monitored the party’s primaries in Ekiti and Osun states, issued reports and granted access to its portal for uploading candidates’ details.

“INEC attended, monitored our primaries and wrote reports,” he said. “So it is difficult for anyone to assume that INEC has not recognised this leadership.”

However, he expressed concern over actions that, he said, were beginning to raise doubts about the independence of the commission.

On calls for political solutions to the party’s internal disputes, Turaki said not all disagreements should be resolved in court but explained that the PDP had been compelled to defend itself after being sued, stressing that reconciliation remained a priority.

“After the courts have resolved these matters, we will bring back all those who are genuinely aggrieved and willing to be loyal party men and women,” he said. “We need all hands on deck for the battles ahead. We will reconcile and move forward as one big PDP family.”

Asked about Jonathan’s specific recommendations for resolving the crisis, Turaki declined to disclose details, saying they were extensive and sensitive. “Some of them cannot be said on national television,” he added, “because doing so would amount to giving advantage to our opponents.”