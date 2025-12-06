Seven Osun APC governorship aspirants allege irregularities in screening

Seven governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State have raised objections to their disqualification from the party’s primary election, alleging irregularities in the screening process and calling for the intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a joint statement issued under the aegis of the Osun State Integrity Support Group on Saturday, the aspirants said they had not been officially informed of their disqualification but learnt of it through publications on the APC website and in national newspapers.

They described the action as “unscrupulous” and accused elements within the party’s National Working Committee of acting under the influence of the Minister of Blue and Marine Economy, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola.

The statement alleged that Oyetola was seeking to impose the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority, Munirudeen Bola Oyebanji, as the party’s candidate for the August 2026 governorship election. It claimed that Oyebanji had not resigned his position at NIWA before purchasing his nomination form, in violation of constitutional and electoral provisions.

The group further alleged that the screening committee, chaired by Chief Obinna Uzor, falsified signatures of other members to produce a minority report disqualifying the seven aspirants. According to the statement, the committee was divided, with its secretary, Ambassador Usman Bayara, and four others refusing to endorse what they described as “an act of illegality.”

The aspirants also criticised the Appeal Panel set up to review the disqualification, saying its venue had not been disclosed and no formal letters had been issued to them. They argued that the secrecy was intended to prevent them from defending themselves.

The statement accused some members of the APC National Working Committee of colluding in the alleged scheme and warned against the misuse of President Tinubu’s name to lend credibility to the process. “Insiders within the APC National Secretariat warn about the potential dangers and allied negative reaction processes over the routine practice of dropping Mr President’s name. This behaviour is not only criminal but amounts to impersonation,” it read.

The aspirants appealed directly to President Tinubu to intervene. “We appeal to His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, as the leader and father of the All Progressives Congress, to intervene in the ongoing situation by issuing a presidential proclamation and directing all parties to do what is proper, transparent, honest and anchored on equity,” the statement said.

They also urged the President to bar Oyebanji from the contest, citing alleged violations of constitutional and electoral provisions.

The statement was signed by Dr Gbenga Adekunle, Convener of the Osun State APC Integrity Support Group, on behalf of the seven disqualified aspirants.