Screening committee bars Omisore, six others from Osun APC governorship primary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Screening Committee has disqualified former National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore, alongside six other aspirants, from participating in the Osun State governorship primary scheduled for 13 December.

The Committee, chaired by Chief Obinna Uzoh, concluded its work on 4 December and submitted its report to the APC National Working Committee in Abuja on Friday. It stated that the affected aspirants failed to meet mandatory nomination requirements stipulated in the APC Constitution and party guidelines.

According to the report, Omisore, Babatunde Haketer Oralusi, Oyedotun Babayemi, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, Benedict Alabi, Adegoke Rasheed Okiki, and Senator Babajide Omoworare did not provide proof of sponsorship from at least five fully registered and financially up-to-date party members from each Local Government Area (LGA) in Osun State, as required by Articles 9.3(i) and 31.2(ii) of the APC Constitution and Paragraph 6(c) of the party guidelines.

Only Mulikat Abiola Jimoh and Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji were cleared to contest in the primary. The Committee explained that its screening process involved a thorough review of documents, declarations and supporting materials, as well as structured interviews to assess aspirants’ knowledge of party rules and preparedness.

The report read, “In carrying out its assignment, the Committee adopted the following screening process:

“Examination of documents and materials: All forms, declarations, supporting materials, and attachments submitted by aspirants were thoroughly reviewed to verify their authenticity and compliance with statutory and party requirements.

“Each aspirant underwent a structured interview session during which the Committee assessed their knowledge of party rules, personal preparedness, adherence to nomination requirements, and overall suitability.

“This methodology ensured a transparent, fair, and objective evaluation process.”

The Committee also acknowledged receipt of a petition from the Osun APC Renewal Group, which raised concerns about compliance with nomination requirements. It said the issues were “weighty, substantial, and relevant to the integrity of the screening process,” and stressed that rules must be applied uniformly.

The report further observed that the party structure in Osun remains divided and recommended immediate reconciliation efforts. “It is therefore recommended that the National Leadership immediately establish a robust reconciliation mechanism to unify all factions and groups. A harmonised party is essential for a credible primary and success at the gubernatorial election,” it stated.

The Committee advised that political appointments, party offices and campaign roles should be distributed evenly across zones and blocs to foster inclusion. It expressed gratitude to the National Working Committee for entrusting it with the assignment and reaffirmed its commitment to fairness and credibility.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed the Osun governorship election for 8 August 2026.