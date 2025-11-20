Sheathe your swords, Aborisade tells Makinde, Wike as PDP crisis deepens

A human rights lawyer based in the United Kingdom (UK) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Oyo State, Chief Niyi Aborisade, on Thursday, appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde, former Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike, and other warring leaders of the PDP to de-escalate tensions and urgently pursue reconciliation to save the PDP from further implosion.

It would be recalled that the party was embroiled in leadership crises before its purported National Convention in Ibadan over the weekend.

There were court orders and counter-court orders in the days leading up to the convention.

However, the expulsion of some top party members for alleged anti-party activities was announced during the convention. Those expelled included Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory [FCT]; the factional National Chairman, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu; former Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State; the National Legal Adviser, Adeyemi Ajibade (SAN); Chief Dan Orbih; and others.

In reaction, a faction of the party backed by Wike and Anyanwu also expelled Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, Adolphus Wabara, former chair of the board of trustees (BoT); Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, former minister; Taofeek Arapaja, deputy national chairman (south); and other key members. Since then, there has been tension at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja.

Reacting to the crises, Aborisade, in a statement, warned that the escalating hostilities following recent expulsions and counter-expulsions within the party pose a grave threat to its survival ahead of the 2025 general elections.

He recalled that at the November 15–16 national convention, Wike and his allies were expelled, only for the faction led by Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagun, to announce a counter-expulsion of Makinde and 16 other prominent PDP leaders, including Chief Bode George, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja and the newly elected national chairman.

Describing the situation as “advanced confusion”, Aborisade said the crisis had snowballed into “a fire of rebellion burning out of control,” warning that the party risked being unable to field candidates in future elections if the rift persists.

Aborisade urged all sides to sheathe their swords, engage in private dialogue, and seek an amicable settlement. He stressed that unity remains the only path to restoring stability in the opposition party.

“I appeal to all to sheathe their swords. They should call each other and hold a secret meeting to find a solution to the crisis,” he said.